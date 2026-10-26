LSU Football vs. Alabama to Kickoff on ABC

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s game against Alabama on Nov. 7 in Tiger Stadium will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ABC, the SEC announced on Monday.

LSU enters the game with the Crimson Tide coming off a 38-17 win over Auburn on Saturday, while Alabama beat Texas A&M, 31-20. Both teams are idle this week.

LSU upped its record to 6-2 overall mark and a 3-2 league record following the win over Auburn, while the Crimson Tide stands at 6-2 overall and 4-2 in conference action.

The 2:30 start will be the first daytime kickoff for the LSU-Alabama game in Tiger Stadium since 2010 when the Tigers knocked off the Crimson Tide, 24-21.

SEC Football Nov. 7 Schedule

11 a.m. CT - Texas at Missouri, ABC or ESPN

11:45 a.m. CT - Arkansas at Auburn, SEC Network

2 p.m. CT - Texas A&M at South Carolina, ESPN

2:30 p.m. CT - Alabama at LSU, ABC

3:15 p.m. CT - Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, SEC Network

5:15 p.m. CT - Kentucky at Tennessee, ESPN

6:30 p.m. CT - Georgia at Ole Miss, ABC

6:45 p.m. CT - Oklahoma at Florida, SEC Network