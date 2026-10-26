Leavitt, Ross Earn SEC Football Weekly Awards

BATON ROUGE – LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt and edge rusher Jordan Ross both picked up SEC Player of the Week honors for their performance in the 38-17 win over Auburn, the league office announced on Monday.

Leavitt accounted for four touchdowns and 432 total yards in the victory as he earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the second time this year. Ross had four tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and a pair of sacks and he also earned his second SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week recognition this season.

Against Auburn, Leavitt completed 32-of-45 passes for a career-best 378 yards and three touchdowns. He added 54 rushing yards and 4-yard TD run. The 32 completions marked a career-high as he joined Joe Burrow as the only quarterbacks in LSU history to have back-to-back games with 30-plus completions.

As a unit, LSU’s offense scored points on five of its first six possessions in building a 31-10 halftime lead. The Tigers finished with 552 total yards (378 passing, 174 rushing) as LSU scored the most points ever against Auburn in a game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. In addition, the 21-point win stands as the largest margin of victory for LSU over Auburn at Jordan-Hare.

In his last two games, Leavitt has completed 63-of-83 passes for 667 yards and seven touchdowns. LSU so scored on 11 of its 17 possessions with Leavitt at quarterback in consecutive wins over Mississippi State and Auburn.

Ross paced an LSU defense that tallied seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss against the Tigers. LSU limited Auburn to a season-low 270 total yards (66 rushing, 204 passing). It also marked the first time this year Auburn failed to rush for 100 yards in a game, topping the previous season-low of 102 yards against Florida.

After Auburn pulled to within 17-10 in the second quarter, LSU’s defense forced punts on the Tigers’ next four possessions, limiting them to 52 yards during that span. Meanwhile, LSU scored 21 unanswered points during that stretch to build a 38-10 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Through eight games, Ross has tallied 24 tackles and ranks second on the team in both tackles for loss (9.5) and sacks (5.0).

LSU’s 2026 SEC Player of the Week Honors

Clemson

QB Sam Leavitt, SEC Offensive Player of the Week

LT Jordan Seaton, SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week

Edge Jordan Ross, SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Texas A&M

DT Deuce Geralds, SEC Freshman of the Week

Auburn

QB Sam Leavitt, SEC Offensive Player of the Week

Edge Jordan Ross, SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week