Tiger Soccer Battles Mississippi State to Scoreless Draw

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Soccer (4-9-4, 2-4-3 SEC) earned a point in conference play after battling Mississippi State (8-2-6, 2-1-6 SEC) to a 0-0 draw on Sunday afternoon at the LSU Soccer Stadium.

The Tigers recorded 16 shots, including five on target, while goalkeeper Audur Scheving tallied four saves to help LSU secure the shutout in its final home match of the regular season.

LSU created several opportunities throughout the contest, with senior forward Ava Galligan leading the Tigers with five shots. Sariyah Bailey added three shots, while Emma Alvord, Kelsey Major and Linka Ono each put a shot on target.

Both teams remained scoreless through the final minutes, with neither side able to find a decisive goal. Mississippi State finished with a 19-16 advantage in shots and a 7-2 edge in corner kicks, while LSU held 52 percent of possession.

The Tigers will close out the regular season on the road against Missouri on Sunday, November 1 noon CT on SEC Network+.