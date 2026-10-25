Oct. 25 Football National Rankings

2026 US LBM Coaches Top 25
Oct. 25, 2026
|Rank
|Team (First-Place Votes)
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Miami (Fla.) (67)
|7-0
|1839
|1
|2
|Ohio State (6)
|6-1
|1767
|2
|3
|Georgia
|6-1
|1646
|4
|4
|Indiana
|7-1
|1578
|6
|5
|Utah
|7-0
|1459
|9
|6
|Notre Dame
|6-1
|1452
|8
|7
|UCLA (1)
|7-0
|1446
|10
|8
|Kentucky
|7-1
|1318
|12
|9
|BYU
|6-1
|1244
|3
|10
|Alabama
|6-2
|1092
|13
|11
|Texas
|5-2
|1002
|18
|12
|Ole Miss
|5-2
|941
|7
|13
|LSU
|6-2
|895
|17
|14
|Texas Tech
|6-1
|864
|5
|15
|Wake Forest
|6-1
|749
|19
|16
|SMU
|6-1
|690
|20
|17
|Tennessee
|6-2
|650
|11
|18
|Northwestern
|6-1
|545
|23
|19
|Houston
|6-2
|435
|16
|20
|Florida
|5-2
|417
|24
|21
|Arizona
|6-1
|399
|NR
|22
|Boise State
|6-1
|396
|22
|23
|Missouri
|5-2
|376
|21
|24
|Iowa
|5-2
|225
|14
|25
|USC
|6-2
|132
|15
Others Receiving Votes
Oklahoma State 120; Wisconsin 114; Cincinnati 49; New Mexico 43; Minnesota 35; UTSA 34; Nebraska 27; Virginia Tech 16; Oregon State 15; South Carolina 12; Duke 12; Oregon 5; Auburn 4; North Texas 2; Michigan 2; UCF 1; Oklahoma 1; James Madison 1.
List Of Voters
The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2026 season: Tim Albin, Charlotte; Blake Anderson, Southern Mississippi; Dave Aranda, Baylor; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, North Texas; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Curt Cignetti, Indiana; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Manny Diaz, Duke; Jake Dickert, Wake Forest; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Sonny Dykes, TCU; Jason Eck, New Mexico; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Matt Entz, Fresno State; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Virginia Tech; Willie Fritz, Houston; Scott Frost, Central Florida; Tony Gibson, Marshall; Alex Golesh, Auburn; Will Hall, Tulane; Blake Harrell, East Carolina; John Hauser, Ohio; Clay Helton, Georgia Southern; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Charles Huff, Memphis; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; KC Keeler, Temple; Charles Kelly, Jacksonville State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; Zach Kittley, Florida Atlantic; Collin Klein, Kansas State; Tre Lamb, Tulsa; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Dowell Loggains, Appalachian State; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Jeff Monken, Army; Kirby Moore, Washington State; Eric Morris, Oklahoma State; Dan Mullen, UNLV; Billy Napier, James Madison; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Brian Newberry, Navy; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, Purdue; Tim Polasek, North Dakota State; Tavita Pritchard, Stanford; Ricky Rahne, Old Dominion; Matt Rhule, Nebraska; Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia; Morgan Scalley, Utah; JaMarcus Shephard, Oregon State; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Will Stein, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Florida; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio; Scotty Walden, Texas-El Paso; Kyle Whittingham, Michigan; Casey Woods, Missouri State.