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Oct. 25 Football National RankingsOct. 25 Football National Rankings

Oct. 25 Football National Rankings

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2026 AP Top 25

Oct. 25, 2026

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Record Points
1 Miami (Fla.) (59) 7-0 1735
2 Ohio State (10) 6-1 1681
3 Georgia 6-1 1511
4 Indiana 7-1 1459
5 Notre Dame 6-1 1458
6 Utah (1) 7-0 1413
7 UCLA 7-0 1398
8 BYU 6-1 1325
9 Kentucky 7-1 1185
10 Alabama 6-2 1063
11 Texas 5-2 966
12 Ole Miss 5-2 871
13 Texas Tech 6-1 861
14 Wake Forest 6-1 822
15 LSU 6-2 813
16 Tennessee 6-2 662
17 Florida 5-2 556
18 Houston 6-2 491
19 SMU 6-1 440
T-20 Northwestern 6-1 422
T-20 Boise State 6-1 422
22 Arizona 6-1 400
23 Missouri 5-2 329
24 Oklahoma State 4-2 180
25 Wisconsin 4-2 125

Others receiving votes:
Iowa 76, New Mexico 41, Cincinnati 11, Oregon State 10, South Carolina 8, Minnesota 7, USC 7, UTSA 1, Virginia Tech 1.

2026 US LBM Coaches Top 25

Oct. 25, 2026

Rank Team (First-Place Votes) Record Points Previous
1 Miami (Fla.) (67) 7-0 1839 1
2 Ohio State (6) 6-1 1767 2
3 Georgia 6-1 1646 4
4 Indiana 7-1 1578 6
5 Utah 7-0 1459 9
6 Notre Dame 6-1 1452 8
7 UCLA (1) 7-0 1446 10
8 Kentucky 7-1 1318 12
9 BYU 6-1 1244 3
10 Alabama 6-2 1092 13
11 Texas 5-2 1002 18
12 Ole Miss 5-2 941 7
13 LSU 6-2 895 17
14 Texas Tech 6-1 864 5
15 Wake Forest 6-1 749 19
16 SMU 6-1 690 20
17 Tennessee 6-2 650 11
18 Northwestern 6-1 545 23
19 Houston 6-2 435 16
20 Florida 5-2 417 24
21 Arizona 6-1 399 NR
22 Boise State 6-1 396 22
23 Missouri 5-2 376 21
24 Iowa 5-2 225 14
25 USC 6-2 132 15

Others Receiving Votes
Oklahoma State 120; Wisconsin 114; Cincinnati 49; New Mexico 43; Minnesota 35; UTSA 34; Nebraska 27; Virginia Tech 16; Oregon State 15; South Carolina 12; Duke 12; Oregon 5; Auburn 4; North Texas 2; Michigan 2; UCF 1; Oklahoma 1; James Madison 1.

List Of Voters
The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2026 season: Tim Albin, Charlotte; Blake Anderson, Southern Mississippi; Dave Aranda, Baylor; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, North Texas; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Curt Cignetti, Indiana; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Manny Diaz, Duke; Jake Dickert, Wake Forest; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Sonny Dykes, TCU; Jason Eck, New Mexico; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Matt Entz, Fresno State; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Virginia Tech; Willie Fritz, Houston; Scott Frost, Central Florida; Tony Gibson, Marshall; Alex Golesh, Auburn; Will Hall, Tulane; Blake Harrell, East Carolina; John Hauser, Ohio; Clay Helton, Georgia Southern; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Charles Huff, Memphis; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; KC Keeler, Temple; Charles Kelly, Jacksonville State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; Zach Kittley, Florida Atlantic; Collin Klein, Kansas State; Tre Lamb, Tulsa; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Dowell Loggains, Appalachian State; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Jeff Monken, Army; Kirby Moore, Washington State; Eric Morris, Oklahoma State; Dan Mullen, UNLV; Billy Napier, James Madison; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Brian Newberry, Navy; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, Purdue; Tim Polasek, North Dakota State; Tavita Pritchard, Stanford; Ricky Rahne, Old Dominion; Matt Rhule, Nebraska; Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia; Morgan Scalley, Utah; JaMarcus Shephard, Oregon State; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Will Stein, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Florida; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio; Scotty Walden, Texas-El Paso; Kyle Whittingham, Michigan; Casey Woods, Missouri State.