LSU Defeats Auburn with Balanced Offensive Attack

AUBURN, Ala. – It was LSU over Auburn all weekend on The Plains as the LSU volleyball team used a balanced offensive attack to defeat Auburn, 3-1 (25-16, 21-25, 25-23, 25-18), on Sunday afternoon at Neville Arena.

LSU (9-10, 4-6 SEC) extended its winning streak against Auburn (12-9, 2-7 SEC) to three matches and has won 10 of the last 11 meetings in the series. The Tigers also secured their first SEC road win of the season and their first since defeating South Carolina on Nov. 7, 2025.

The Bayou Bengals hit .315 as a team, recording 63 kills on 57 assists with five service aces. LSU also tallied 61 digs and 12.0 total blocks, marking its 10th match with double-digit blocks this season. Auburn finished with a .255 hitting percentage and 56 kills.

Five LSU players recorded double-digit kills, led by outside hitter Jurnee Robinson, who finished with a match-high 22.5 points on 19 kills and five blocks, including two solo blocks, while adding nine digs. Outside hitter Lainee Pyles followed with 12 kills on a .370 hitting percentage and two blocks.

Right side Tireh Smith matched her season high with 11 kills and added three blocks, while middle blockers Jessica Jones and Angelina Lee each contributed 10 kills. Jones hit .588 with 10 kills on 17 errorless swings, adding two aces and two blocks. Lee hit .438 and led all players with seven blocks.

Setter Martina Villani dished out 50 assists and added eight digs, two aces, one block and one kill. Libero Kiley Brooks matched her season high with 23 digs, recording at least 20 digs for the third consecutive match and the fourth time this season. Brooks also contributed one service ace.

SET 1

LSU took control early, using a 4-0 run to build an 11-7 lead behind three kills and two aces from Jones. The Tigers continued to extend their advantage, eventually claiming the opening set, 25-16.

LSU hit .483 in the frame and recorded four service aces. The middle blocker duo of Jones and Lee combined for eight kills, with each recording four, while hitting .636 collectively.

SET 2

Two separate 5-0 runs helped Auburn build a 16-10 advantage before extending its lead to 20-13. LSU battled back to pull within three points and fought off four set points, but Auburn held on to win the set, 25-21, and even the match at one set apiece.

SET 3

The third set featured 17 ties and eight lead changes, with LSU trailing 15-14 at the media timeout. The teams continued to trade points until the score was tied at 20-20. Robinson sparked a decisive 5-3 run with a kill as LSU edged Auburn, 25-23, to take a 2-1 match lead. Robinson led the Tigers with five kills in the frame.

SET 4

LSU came out firing in the fourth set, racing to a 7-0 lead and building a 10-1 advantage. The Tigers extended their lead to 12 points at 18-6 before Auburn mounted a rally to cut the deficit to four. LSU responded to close out the set, 25-18, and secure the four-set victory.

The Tigers hit .452 in the final frame, led by Robinson's six kills on a .455 hitting percentage. Robinson also recorded two solo blocks in the set.

UP NEXT

LSU will have a week off from competition before traveling to Oxford, Mississippi, to face Ole Miss on Sunday, Nov. 1.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and X.