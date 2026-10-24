Football Hits the Road to Auburn for Morning Kick on The Plains

After securing a commanding shutout victory, No. 18 LSU hits the road to Auburn for another early kick on Saturday morning at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 11:07 a.m. CT on ABC and the LSU Sports Radio Network. Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Katie George will be on the broadcast call, while Chris Blair, Jacob Hester and Gordy Rush will anchor the radio airwaves.

This matchup between LSU and Auburn is a historic one with plenty of wild moments, but the two programs haven’t met since 2023. In fact, it will be LSU’s first trip to The Plains since 2022 when LSU overcame a 17-0 first half deficit to win, 21-17. Since 2004, 8-of-the-10 games between LSU and Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium have been one-score games. Those eight games have been decided by a total of 28 points.

“It’s a really electric place, I’ve been there a lot,” said head coach Lane Kiffin. “Kind of a magical place. We’re going to have to prepare really well and be ready to play in a loud environment that they play really well at. It’s always about preparation and preparing really well and practicing really well, so when you go in there, making less mistakes than the other team.”

Game No. 8 Saturday on The Plains https://t.co/vb7lQJ62t3 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) October 21, 2026

Last week, LSU beat Mississippi State, 31-0. It was the first SEC shutout for the Tigers since 2007 (at Mississippi State) and their first SEC shutout at home since 2006 (vs. Kentucky). Quarterback Sam Leavitt posted his best outing as a Tiger, finishing 31-of-38 for 289 yards passing and four touchdowns with no interceptions. Running back Dilin Jones was productive on the ground and through the air, running for 84 yards on 14 carries, but also catching eight passes for 58 yards. Senior linebacker TJ Dottery led the team in tackles with 12, while junior linebacker Davhon Keys finished second with 10 to go along with 0.5 sacks.

“He’s done great and has made a lot of people miss in the run game,” Kiffin said of Jones. “He’s been very helpful in the passing game, especially in empty (set). He’s a really good player. Really glad he’s here. We’re continuing to grow together. Sam is getting comfortable with everybody. You get better as you learn.”

Auburn is led by first-year head coach Alex Golesh, who has the Tigers at 4-2 overall after a marquee victory last week in Athens over No. 1 Georgia. The Tigers are led by dynamic dual-threat QB Byrum Brown, who has thrown for 1,205 yards and eight touchdowns with seven interceptions this season. Brown also leads the team in rushing with 459 yards and five scores on 107 attempts. Keshaun Singleton leads the team in receiving with 367 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, linebacker Elijah Melendez leads the team with 52 tackles and four sacks on the year. Safety Eric Winters has 35 tackles, while safety Kaleb Harris has 32.

“We’re going to have our hands full,” Kiffin said. “We’re playing a really physical team on defense and a really hard quarterback.”

“Does multiple stuff and he’s a really good coach,” Kiffin added on Auburn defensive coordinator DJ Durkin. “His players play really hard. Really good in-game adjustments. Their players do a lot of different things and pieces. You have to prepare for a lot of stuff.”

Fans can also get an all-access look into Lane Kiffin's first season in Baton Rouge by watching The Difference, LSU Football's weekly docuseries on LSU+, following the Tigers all year long with exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes content you won’t see anywhere else. Start watching today.