Tiger Basketball Team Closes Exhibition Schedule Saturday At Florida State

BATON ROUGE – The LSU men’s basketball team travels to Tallahassee on Saturday to face the Florida State Seminoles at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center.

The game is set for Noon CT. Because of the LSU football game at Auburn at the same time there will be no LSU Sports Radio Network broadcast, but the game will be streamed on ACCNX.

LSU is 2-0 in Division I exhibition games, winning 63-60 at McNeese and 85-81 at home against UCF. In those games, LSU played just seven players against McNeese and six against UCF. The Tigers have announced their full 14-player roster for the 2026-27 basketball season and the belief is that some of the newer members on the posted roster could see action against the Seminoles.

Through the two exhibition games, Donovan Dent, Abdi Bashir Jr., and Mo Dioubate are all close in scoring with Dent averaging 16.5 points, with Bashir and Dioubate at 15.5 a game each. Dent just missed a triple double in the last-minute win over the Knights with 21 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds.

Bashir had 28 in that game, hitting six three-pointers.

Freshman center Michael Ruzic has impressed in the first two contests averaging 13.0 points and 14.5 rebounds with double doubles in each game.

The Seminoles have played one exhibition game against Auburn on Oct. 14, an 82-71 win in Birmingham at Boutwell Arena.

Freshman Marcus Ponder scored 13 points and grabbed 21 rebounds and Kam Taylor (19), Shon Abbey (15) and Sebastian Rancik (14) in double figures.

Florida State, after trailing by five at the half and by that margin with 14:50 left in the game, would take control and outscore Auburn, 50-34, in the second half. Florida State was 21-of-63 for the game from the field with six three pointers and 34-of-40 from the line.

LSU opens its 2026-27 regular season on Tuesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. in the Maravich Center against LSU New Orleans.

Season tickets and single game non-conference tickets remain on sale at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUTix.net. Mini-plans, which include Southeastern Conference games, are also presently on sale.