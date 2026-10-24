LSU Swept at No. 5 Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – LSU suffered a sweep at No. 5 Florida, 25-18, 25-21, 25-14 on Friday night at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center.

LSU (8-10, 3-6 SEC) held early leads in each set, but Florida (16-2, 7-1 SEC) rallied in all three frames to pull off the sweep.

The Tigers were held to a season-low .043 hitting percentage on 24 kills, had three aces and tallied six blocks. The Gators hit .241 in the match behind 41 kills, had five aces and totaled nine blocks. Florida also won the battle in digs, 60-54.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson led LSU with eight kills and added three blocks. Right side Tireh Smith followed with seven kills and two blocks.

Setter Martina Villani finished with 16 assists, nine digs, two kills and a block, and middle blocker Angelina Lee had a team-high four blocks.

Libero Kiley Brooks turned in 20 digs, marking her second consecutive match and third of the season with 20 or more digs. She also added an ace and a kill.

SET 1

LSU opened the match with a pair of blocks and held an early 4-2 lead. Florida took its first lead at 8-7, and an overall 8-4 run put the Gators ahead, 15-11. UF maintained its advantage and won the opening frame, 25-18.

SET 2

The Tigers scored the first two points for the second consecutive set, but the Gators grabbed their first lead at 9-8 and led 15-13 at the technical timeout. LSU tied the set at 16-16 behind a 3-0 run, and the teams were knotted at 19 when Florida called its first timeout. With the score tied at 20, Florida scored four of the final five points to win the set, 25-21.

SET 3

Again, LSU scored the first two points of the set and jumped out to a 5-1 lead highlighted by three kills from Robinson. UF battled back again, however, leading 15-11 at the media timeout, and scored five unanswered points to hold a 19-11 advantage. Florida went on to win the set, 25-14.

UP NEXT

LSU travels to Auburn for a 2 p.m. CT matchup on Sunday, Oct. 25.

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