All Sports Schedule
Sport
Volleyball Travels to No. 5 Florida, AuburnVolleyball Travels to No. 5 Florida, Auburn

Volleyball Travels to No. 5 Florida, Auburn

LSU opens its three-match road stretch at No. 5 Florida and Auburn on SEC Network+.

Schedule Opens in a new window Match Notes Opens in a new window Live Stats Opens in a new window Watch at No. 5 Florida Opens in a new window Watch at Auburn Opens in a new window

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team begins a three-match road stretch with a 6 p.m. CT matchup against No. 5 Florida on Friday, Oct. 23, in Gainesville, Fla., before traveling to Auburn, Ala., to face Auburn at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 25. Both matches will stream on SEC Network+.

Ryan Urquhart and Ainsley Clifford will call Friday’s match against Florida (15-2, 6-1 SEC) at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center, while Lyn Rollins and Paige Wetzel will handle Sunday’s broadcast against Auburn (11-8, 1-6 SEC) at Neville Arena.

LSU (8-9, 3-5 SEC) trails Florida 17-53 in the all-time series but holds a 50-16 advantage over Auburn.

The Fighting Tigers are coming off a weekend split, recording their first SEC sweep of the season with a straight-set victory over South Carolina on Oct. 16 before falling in a thrilling five-set match against Georgia on Oct. 18.

On the season, LSU ranks second in the SEC with 14.06 digs per set and 956 total digs. The Tigers average 2.36 blocks per set, totaling 160.6 blocks, while holding opponents to a .209 hitting percentage. Offensively, LSU averages 12.94 kills and 11.84 assists per set while hitting .221.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the SEC with 5.65 points and 5.03 kills per set. She has recorded 10 double-doubles this season and leads LSU with 342 kills. Robinson also has 49 blocks, including a team-high 15 solo blocks, and 10 service aces.

Setter Martina Villani has started LSU’s last two matches. In 12 sets played this season, she leads the team with 8.33 assists per set and is coming off her first double-double as an LSU Tiger, recording 54 assists and 14 digs against Georgia.

Middle blockers Sanaa Donaie and Jessica Jones anchor LSU at the net, combining for 179 kills and 119 total blocks. Jones leads the team with 60 blocks and has added 106 kills, while Donaie has 59 blocks, including 13 solo stops, and 73 kills while hitting .294.

Freshman libero Kiley Brooks leads the back row and ranks eighth in the SEC with 3.76 digs per set. She has recorded at least 20 digs in two matches this season and leads LSU with 14 service aces.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.

Scouting Florida

Florida enters the weekend having won 13 of its last 14 matches and boasts a 7-0 record at home.

The Gators rank third in the SEC and 12th nationally with a .283 hitting percentage, averaging 13.61 kills per set. Florida has also recorded 100 service aces this season. Defensively, the Gators lead the SEC with 2.84 blocks per set while holding opponents to a .168 hitting percentage.

Outside hitter Kamryn Chaney leads Florida with 4.08 points and 3.71 kills per set while hitting .279. She has also recorded 34 blocks. Setter Taylor Parks directs the offense, ranking fifth in the SEC with 10.21 assists per set. She leads the team with 26 service aces, ranking fourth in the conference, and has added 62 kills and 27 blocks.

Middle blocker Alec Rothe leads Florida with 1.31 blocks per set (80 total) and ranks second in the SEC with a .442 hitting percentage on 153 kills. Libero Lily Hayes ranks fifth in the conference with 4.02 digs per set and has recorded 12 service aces.

LSU defeated Florida in five sets last season when the Gators were ranked No. 23. That victory marked LSU’s most recent win over a ranked opponent. The Tigers will look to snap a 13-match losing streak in Gainesville.

Scouting Auburn

Auburn enters the weekend on a six-match losing streak after opening SEC play with a five-set victory over Arkansas in Fayetteville on Sept. 25. Auburn will host Ole Miss on Friday night before welcoming LSU on Sunday.

Auburn is hitting .226 and averages 12.69 kills and 11.54 assists per set, with 97 service aces on the season. Defensively, AU is holding opponents to a .192 hitting percentage while averaging 2.27 blocks and 13.74 digs per set.

Outside hitter Belle Patrick leads Auburn with 3.65 kills per set and 241 total kills. She has also recorded 21 service aces and 26 blocks. Outside hitter Lauren Dreves follows with 3.58 kills per set and 154 total kills, adding 23 blocks.

Middle blockers Grace Havlicek and Kate Mansfield have each recorded 106 kills entering the weekend. Havlicek leads the team with a .388 hitting percentage and has 70 blocks and 18 service aces, while Mansfield leads Auburn with 73 total blocks.

Setter Carson Eickenloff leads the offense with 6.33 assists per set (424 total), while libero Emily Keiran paces the team with 3.31 digs per set (232 total).

LSU holds an 18-11 record against Auburn in Auburn, Ala. The Bayou Bengals have won the last two meetings in the series and nine of the last 10.