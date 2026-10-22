Volleyball Travels to No. 5 Florida, Auburn

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team begins a three-match road stretch with a 6 p.m. CT matchup against No. 5 Florida on Friday, Oct. 23, in Gainesville, Fla., before traveling to Auburn, Ala., to face Auburn at 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 25. Both matches will stream on SEC Network+.

Ryan Urquhart and Ainsley Clifford will call Friday’s match against Florida (15-2, 6-1 SEC) at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center, while Lyn Rollins and Paige Wetzel will handle Sunday’s broadcast against Auburn (11-8, 1-6 SEC) at Neville Arena.

LSU (8-9, 3-5 SEC) trails Florida 17-53 in the all-time series but holds a 50-16 advantage over Auburn.

The Fighting Tigers are coming off a weekend split, recording their first SEC sweep of the season with a straight-set victory over South Carolina on Oct. 16 before falling in a thrilling five-set match against Georgia on Oct. 18.

On the season, LSU ranks second in the SEC with 14.06 digs per set and 956 total digs. The Tigers average 2.36 blocks per set, totaling 160.6 blocks, while holding opponents to a .209 hitting percentage. Offensively, LSU averages 12.94 kills and 11.84 assists per set while hitting .221.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the SEC with 5.65 points and 5.03 kills per set. She has recorded 10 double-doubles this season and leads LSU with 342 kills. Robinson also has 49 blocks, including a team-high 15 solo blocks, and 10 service aces.

Setter Martina Villani has started LSU’s last two matches. In 12 sets played this season, she leads the team with 8.33 assists per set and is coming off her first double-double as an LSU Tiger, recording 54 assists and 14 digs against Georgia.

Middle blockers Sanaa Donaie and Jessica Jones anchor LSU at the net, combining for 179 kills and 119 total blocks. Jones leads the team with 60 blocks and has added 106 kills, while Donaie has 59 blocks, including 13 solo stops, and 73 kills while hitting .294.

Freshman libero Kiley Brooks leads the back row and ranks eighth in the SEC with 3.76 digs per set. She has recorded at least 20 digs in two matches this season and leads LSU with 14 service aces.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.