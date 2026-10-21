LSU Women's Golf Team Wraps Up Fall Season With Fourth Place Finish

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team concluded the fall portion of its 2026-27 wrap around season with a fourth-place finish in The Fin event at the Freestone Lake and Golf Club in Fairfield, Texas.

LSU posted a final round of 9-over 297 to finish at 24-over par 888 (293-298-297). Texas A&M finished the tournament in the top spot at 5-over par 869 (289-287-293). Oklahoma State at 880 was second and Mississippi State took third at 886.

Australian freshman Raegan Denton had the low round of the day for LSU with a three-birdie even par round of 72 over the 6,180-yard layout.

The Tigers also counted matching 3-over 75s from Francesca Fiorellini, Ryleigh Knaub and Josefin Widal. Lucia Iraola, competing as an individual, also posted a 3-over 75 on the final day.

Fiorellini finished T11 in the field at 5-over par 221 on rounds of 73-73-75. Knaub finished inside the top 20 at T18 and 8-over par 224 (74-75-75) with Denton (79-74-72) and Tejedo (72-76-77) finishing inside the top 25 at T22 at 9-over par 225.

The course played tough for the 54-player field in its first playing with the tournament stroke average of 75.57 for the three days. The par four 11th hole (404 yards) surrendered two birdies the entire tournament.

LSU was T4 in par 4 scoring at 4.21 and T5 in par 5 scoring at 5.00. The Tigers finished fifth with 40 total birdies in the field.

Knaub was T7 in the field on the par 4s at 4.10 and Fiorellini posted 4.57 on the par 5s to finish T5 on those holes.

The fall portion of the schedule for the women’s golf team begins on Jan. 31 at the Purdue-hosted Dominican Republic Classic which moves from Puerto Rico to the Cocotal Golf and Country Club in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

The Fin

Freestone Lake and Golf Club – Fairfield, Texas

Final Team Results – Par 288-864

1 No. 16 Texas A&M – 289-287-293 – 869 +5

2 No. 29 Oklahoma State – 298-287-295 – 880 +16

3 No. 19 Mississippi State – 294-292-300 – 886 +22

4 No. 27 LSU – 293-298-297 – 888 +24

5 No. 22 Arkansas -- 299-299-291 – 889 +25

6 No. 26 Vanderbilt – 299-301-293 – 893 +29

7 No. 31 Oklahoma – 306-294-295 – 895 +31

8 Houston – 305-306-299 – 910 +46

9 Texas Tech – 313-307-304 – 924 +60

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-216)

T1 Ava Merrill, Vanderbilt – 69-72-70 – 211 -5

T1 Alicia Bellendir, Mississippi State – 70-66-75 – 211 -5

3 Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, Texas A&M – 72-74-67 – 213 -3

T4 Swetha Sathish, Arkansas – 71-73-70 – 214 -2

T4 Vanessa Borovilos, Texas A&M – 70-71-73 – 214 -2

LSU Scores

T11 Francesca Fiorellini – 73-73-75 – 221 +5

T18 Ryleigh Knaub – 74-75-75 – 224 +8

T22 Rocio Tejedo – 72-76-77 – 225 +9

T22 Raegan Denton – 79-74-72 – 225 +9

T39 Josefin Widal – 74-83-75 – 232 +16

T42 Lucia Iraola – 80-78-75 – 233 +17