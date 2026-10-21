LSU Hosts UNT Dallas in First Exhibition Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU women’s basketball will return to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Thursday when the Tigers host UNT Dallas at 7 p.m. CT for the program’s first of two exhibition games prior to the 2026-27 regular season.

Both exhibition games are free for fans to attend inside the Maravich Center. Fans can listen to the action on the LSU Sports Radio Network with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the radio call. The contest can also be streamed on SEC Network + as a simulcast with Wright and Williams calling the game.

LSU will host Loyola (N.O.) next Thursday, October 29 for its final exhibition before welcoming Southeastern Louisiana to the PMAC for its regular-season opener on November 2. There are a limited number of season tickets on sale, and single-game tickets are available to the public.

Coach Kim Mulkey will lead her sixth team at LSU ahead of the 52nd season of LSU Women’s Basketball. LSU returns key players including Williams, a first-team All-SEC guard and Fulwiley, the 2026 SEC Sixth Woman of the Year. Three sophomores from the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class a season ago return including Johnson, an All-SEC freshman, Grace Knox and Meghan Yarnevich.

Joining LSU’s team from the transfer portal includes point guard Jada Williams from Iowa State, guard Laila Reynolds from Florida and guard Chloe Larry from Tennessee Tech. Newcomers to the college basketball scene include LSU’s freshman Lola Lampley out of Indiana and international standouts Noa Morro from Spain and Anna Minaeva from Russia. Collectively, LSU returned five players and welcomed six newcomers to round out its roster of 11.

Head Coach Otis Nickson enters his second season at the helm of the Trailblazers. It is his third season with the program after serving as an assistant coach in 2024-25. The Trailblazers posted an 11-14 overall record and 10-12 conference record a season ago. They earned their highest postseason seeding at No. 6 and were in the conference tournament a second time. The previous was 2021-22 in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

The Trailblazers spent four seasons as members of the Sooner Athletic Conference (2021-25) and enter their second year as members of the Red River Athletic Conference (2025-27).