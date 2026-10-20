Francesca Fiorellini T7 After Two Rounds At The Fin; LSU Fourth

BATON ROUGE – LSU junior Francesca Fiorellini fired a 1-over par 73 Tuesday to move into the top 10 after two days of The Fin at the Freestone Lake and Golf Club at Fairfield, Texas.

Fiorellini is in a tie for seventh in the competition with a final 18 holes of the 54-hole event to be played on Saturday. Fiorellini has shot back-to-back rounds of 73 to stand at 2-over 146 after 36 holes on the par 72, 6,180-yard venue.

The individual lead is held by Alicia Bellendir of Mississippi State, who posted a 6-under 66 to stand at 8-under 136 after rounds of 70-66. She is three shots clear of Ava Merrill of Vanderbilt and Vanessa Borovilos of Texas A&M at 3-under 141. Merrill has rounds of 69-72 and Borovilos has rounds of 70-71.

LSU is fourth after two days of play at 15-over par 891 (293-298). Texas A&M remains the leader at even par 576 (289-287) with Oklahoma State moving up two spots to second at 9-over 585 (298-287) with Mississippi State one shot back at 586 (294-292). State is five shots up on LSU and LSU is seven shots ahead of Arkansas in fifth at 598.

The Tigers also counted a 2-over 74 from Raegan Denton, a 3-over 75 from Ryleigh Knaub and a 4-over 76 from Rocio Tejedo.

Tejedo is T16 in the 54-player field at 4-over par 218 (72-76) and Knaub is T20 at 5-over 149 (74-75).

Fiorellini is second in the field with 10 birdies, while Knaub is T7 with seven through two rounds.

The final round is set for a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start Wednesday with the live scoring at Scoreboard.clippd.com site at The Fin tab.

The Fin

Freestone Lake and Golf Club – Fairfield, Texas

Second Round Team Results – Par 288-576

1 No. 16 Texas A&M – 289-287 – 576 E

2 No. 29 Oklahoma State – 298-287 – 585 +9

3 No. 19 Mississippi State – 294-292 – 586 +10

4 No. 27 LSU – 293-298 – 591 +15

5 No. 22 Arkansas – 299-299 – 598 +22

T6 No. 26 Vanderbilt – 299-301 – 600 +24

T6 No. 31 Oklahoma – 306-294 – 600 +24

8. Houston – 305-306 – 611 +35

9 Texas Tech – 313-307 – 620 +44

Individual Top 5 (Par 72-144)

1 Alicia Bellendir, Mississippi State – 70-66 – 136 -8

T2 Ava Merrill, Vanderbilt – 69-72 – 141 -3

T2 Vanessa Borovilos, Texas A&M – 70-71 – 141 -3

T4 Swetha Sathish, Arkansas – 71-73 – 144 E

T4 Marta Silchenko, Oklahoma State – 72-72 – 144 E

LSU Scores

T7 Francesca Fiorellini – 73-73 – 146 +2

T16 Rocio Tejedo – 72-76 – 148 +4

T20 Ryleigh Knaub – 74-75 – 149 +5

T30 Raegan Denton – 79-74 – 153 +9

T42 Josefin Widal – 74-83 – 157 +13

T44 Lucia Iraola – 80-78 – 158 +14