Baseball Bat Girls Application Now Open Online

BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2027 LSU Baseball Bat Girls application is now open online, and applications will be accepted through Friday, October 30, at 11:59 p.m. CT.

The online application is available at LSUsports.net/batgirls.

Following a screening of applications, candidates will be asked to participate in several interview processes. Final selections will be posted online at LSUsports.net/batgirls on Friday, November 20.

The Bat Girls are a part of the LSU Athletics Operations department. In addition to working as bat handlers for all LSU home baseball games, members serve as ambassadors for fans at Alex Box Stadium and are expected to conduct themselves in a professional manner both on and off the field.

The organization is composed of as many as 27 members, all of whom must be full-time LSU students in good academic standing.

More information may be requested by sending an e-mail to emintern@lsu.edu