Soccer Rallies For 4-3 Comeback Win Over Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The LSU Soccer team (4-9-3, 2-4-2 SEC) erased a two-goal deficit and scored the game-winning penalty kick in the final minute to earn a thrilling 4-3 comeback victory over Texas A&M (4-10-1, 0-7-1) on Sunday afternoon at Ellis Field.

LSU outshot the Aggies on Sunday, 21-13, and held a 9-3 advantage in corner kicks. Texas A&M struck first in the 12th minute when Ireland Churchill finished a Trinity Buchanan assist. Churchill doubled the Aggies’ lead in the 19th minute with a penalty kick, putting LSU in an early 2-0 hole.

The Tigers answered just before halftime. Amy Smith found the back of the net in the 43rd minute off assists from Emma Alvord and Linka Ono, cutting the deficit to 2-1 heading into the break.

LSU continued its push in the second half, with Sariyah Bailey leveling the match at 2-2 in the 68th minute. Ava Galligan and Amsden assisted on Bailey’s goal, completing the Tigers’ comeback from the two-goal deficit.

Texas A&M quickly regained the lead less than a minute later, as Kieana Smith scored in the 68th minute off an assist from Ava Sexton to put the Aggies ahead 3-2.

LSU refused to back down. Galligan recorded her second assist of the afternoon when she set up Smith for her second goal of the match in the 80th minute, tying the contest at 3-3 and setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

With the match winding down, the Tigers earned a penalty kick in the 90th minute. Amsden stepped up and converted at the 89:10 mark, giving LSU its first lead of the afternoon and completing the comeback with the game-winning goal.

LSU goalkeeper Audur Scheving played all 90 minutes and recorded three saves to earn the victory.

Smith led LSU with two goals on the day, her first two of the season, while Bailey and Amsden each added a goal. For Bailey, it was her second goal of the season and 11th of her career, while Amsden secured her fourth on the season and sixth of her career. The junior is now 3-3 from the spot this year.

Galligan paced the Tigers with two assists, and Amsden, Alvord and Ono each recorded one assist.

Bailey led LSU individually with five shots, including two on target. As a team, LSU finished with 21 shots and eight shots on target, compared to Texas A&M’s 13 shots and six on target. The Tigers also earned nine corner kicks to the Aggies’ three.

The victory marked a resilient performance for the Tigers, who overcame an early two-goal deficit and a late one-goal disadvantage before Amsden’s decisive penalty kick delivered the 4-3 win.

LSU will head back to Baton Rouge for a televised matchup against Mississippi State on Sunday, October 25 at 2 p.m. CT on SEC Network. The program will honor this year’s seniors prior to kickoff.

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