Schedule Change: Sunday Baseball Scrimmage Moved to 1 p.m. First Pitch

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU baseball intra-squad scrimmage originally scheduled to start at 4 p.m. today (Sunday, Oct. 18) will now begin at 1 p.m.

LSU baseball intra-squad scrimmages throughout October and November are open to the public in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Admission and parking are free for all intra-squad scrimmages this fall.

Gates to the stadium will open approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of each scrimmage, and fans will be admitted through the Gate 2 home plate entrance.

Dates and times for subsequent scrimmages will be announced in October and November as the fall practice period progresses.

LSU opens the 2027 regular season on Friday, February 19, when the Tigers play host to Long Island in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.