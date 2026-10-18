Oct. 18 Football National Rankings

2026 US LBM Coaches Top 25
Oct. 18, 2026
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Miami (Fla.) (50)
|6-0
|1791
|3
|2
|Ohio State (13)
|6-1
|1725
|5
|3
|BYU (10)
|6-0
|1698
|8
|4
|Georgia
|6-1
|1469
|1
|5
|Texas Tech
|6-0
|1414
|9
|6
|Indiana
|6-1
|1378
|4
|7
|Ole Miss
|5-1
|1371
|10
|8
|Notre Dame
|6-1
|1332
|2
|9
|Utah
|6-0
|1222
|11
|10
|UCLA
|6-0
|1206
|12
|11
|Tennessee
|6-1
|1193
|14
|12
|Kentucky
|6-1
|979
|17
|13
|Alabama
|5-2
|813
|7
|14
|Iowa
|5-1
|807
|16
|15
|USC
|6-1
|796
|15
|16
|Houston
|6-1
|730
|18
|17
|LSU
|5-2
|569
|21
|18
|Texas
|4-2
|520
|6
|19
|Wake Forest
|6-1
|514
|23
|20
|SMU
|5-1
|458
|22
|21
|Missouri
|5-2
|274
|13
|22
|Boise State
|5-1
|266
|24
|23
|Northwestern
|5-1
|256
|NR
|24
|Florida
|5-2
|250
|NR
|25
|Oregon
|4-2
|189
|25
Others Receiving Votes
List Of Voters
The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2026 season: Tim Albin, Charlotte; Blake Anderson, Southern Mississippi; Dave Aranda, Baylor; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, North Texas; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Curt Cignetti, Indiana; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Manny Diaz, Duke; Jake Dickert, Wake Forest; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Sonny Dykes, TCU; Jason Eck, New Mexico; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Matt Entz, Fresno State; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Virginia Tech; Willie Fritz, Houston; Scott Frost, Central Florida; Tony Gibson, Marshall; Alex Golesh, Auburn; Will Hall, Tulane; Blake Harrell, East Carolina; John Hauser, Ohio; Clay Helton, Georgia Southern; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Charles Huff, Memphis; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; KC Keeler, Temple; Charles Kelly, Jacksonville State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; Zach Kittley, Florida Atlantic; Collin Klein, Kansas State; Tre Lamb, Tulsa; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Dowell Loggains, Appalachian State; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Jeff Monken, Army; Kirby Moore, Washington State; Eric Morris, Oklahoma State; Dan Mullen, UNLV; Billy Napier, James Madison; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Brian Newberry, Navy; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, Purdue; Tim Polasek, North Dakota State; Tavita Pritchard, Stanford; Ricky Rahne, Old Dominion; Matt Rhule, Nebraska; Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia; Morgan Scalley, Utah; JaMarcus Shephard, Oregon State; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Will Stein, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Florida; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio; Scotty Walden, Texas-El Paso; Kyle Whittingham, Michigan; Casey Woods, Missouri State.