Oct. 18 Football National Rankings

2026 US LBM Coaches Top 25

Oct. 18, 2026

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 Miami (Fla.) (50) 6-0 1791 3 2 Ohio State (13) 6-1 1725 5 3 BYU (10) 6-0 1698 8 4 Georgia 6-1 1469 1 5 Texas Tech 6-0 1414 9 6 Indiana 6-1 1378 4 7 Ole Miss 5-1 1371 10 8 Notre Dame 6-1 1332 2 9 Utah 6-0 1222 11 10 UCLA 6-0 1206 12 11 Tennessee 6-1 1193 14 12 Kentucky 6-1 979 17 13 Alabama 5-2 813 7 14 Iowa 5-1 807 16 15 USC 6-1 796 15 16 Houston 6-1 730 18 17 LSU 5-2 569 21 18 Texas 4-2 520 6 19 Wake Forest 6-1 514 23 20 SMU 5-1 458 22 21 Missouri 5-2 274 13 22 Boise State 5-1 266 24 23 Northwestern 5-1 256 NR 24 Florida 5-2 250 NR 25 Oregon 4-2 189 25

Others Receiving Votes





List Of Voters

The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2026 season: Tim Albin, Charlotte; Blake Anderson, Southern Mississippi; Dave Aranda, Baylor; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, North Texas; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Curt Cignetti, Indiana; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Manny Diaz, Duke; Jake Dickert, Wake Forest; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Sonny Dykes, TCU; Jason Eck, New Mexico; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Matt Entz, Fresno State; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Virginia Tech; Willie Fritz, Houston; Scott Frost, Central Florida; Tony Gibson, Marshall; Alex Golesh, Auburn; Will Hall, Tulane; Blake Harrell, East Carolina; John Hauser, Ohio; Clay Helton, Georgia Southern; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Charles Huff, Memphis; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; KC Keeler, Temple; Charles Kelly, Jacksonville State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; Zach Kittley, Florida Atlantic; Collin Klein, Kansas State; Tre Lamb, Tulsa; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Dowell Loggains, Appalachian State; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Jeff Monken, Army; Kirby Moore, Washington State; Eric Morris, Oklahoma State; Dan Mullen, UNLV; Billy Napier, James Madison; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Brian Newberry, Navy; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, Purdue; Tim Polasek, North Dakota State; Tavita Pritchard, Stanford; Ricky Rahne, Old Dominion; Matt Rhule, Nebraska; Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia; Morgan Scalley, Utah; JaMarcus Shephard, Oregon State; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Will Stein, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Florida; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio; Scotty Walden, Texas-El Paso; Kyle Whittingham, Michigan; Casey Woods, Missouri State.