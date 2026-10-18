LSU Women's Golf Starts Final Event of Fall Portion Of Season At The Fin

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team, coming off a good second place finish this past week, finishes up the fall portion of its schedule starting Monday at The Fin event in Fairfield, Texas.

The tournament, hosted by Mississippi State, is playing for the first time at the Freestone Lake and Golf Club in Fairfield after several years played on the West Coast. Freestone opened a little over a year ago and will play to a par 72 as part of a community and course encompassing the largest privately owned lake in the United States.

The event is a limited field event with nine teams taking part, including six from the Southeastern Conference.

Joining LSU and host Mississippi State in the event which includes six Southeastern Conference teams are: Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, Houston and Vanderbilt.

LSU finished second in its last event which ended last Tuesday at the Country Club of Columbus, Georgia in the Haskins Intercollegiate. The Tigers posted 6-over for the 54-hole event with junior Rocio Tejedo (T14, +1) and Josefin Widal (T18, +3) getting top 20 finishes in the field of 77 players.

Tejedo and Widal will be in the lineup for the Tigers along with junior Francesca Fiorellini, sophomore Ryleigh Knaub and freshman Raegan Denton. Sophomore Lucia Iraola will play in the individual competition.

For LSU, ranked 27th in the first Scoreboard/Clippd NCAA rankings, this will conclude the fall portion of the wrap around golf schedule. LSU will be back in action for the spring portion on Jan. 31 at the Dominican Republic Classic hosted by Purdue in Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

LSU will have five team events in the spring portion highlighted by the traditional appearance in the nationally-televised Darius Rucker Intercollegiate in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Play on Monday through Wednesday will be in a shotgun format beginning at 9:30 a.m. CT. Live scoring for The Fin can be found at Scoreboard.Clippd.com and The Fin tab.