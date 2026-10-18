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A volleyball team in white and purple uniforms celebrates a point on the court, with teammates hugging and raising their arms, while spectators and a referee watch from the sidelines.A volleyball team in white and purple uniforms celebrates a point on the court, with teammates hugging and raising their arms, while spectators and a referee watch from the sidelines.
Payton Prichard / LSU Athletics

Gallery: Volleyball vs South Carolina

A volleyball player in a white uniform holds a ball aloft on a court with purple and gold branding, while teammates stand nearby.Ella Hemmings | Photo by: Alex Diaz
A group of volleyball players in white and purple uniforms celebrate enthusiastically on the court.Emilee Prochaska, Ella Hemmings, Kiley Brooks | Photo by: Alex Diaz
Two volleyball players in white and purple uniforms celebrate during a game, with one raising her arms and the other gesturing near the net.Photo by: Sam Becker Rodriguez
Two individuals in purple sleeves extend their hands toward each other, palms facing up, on a light wooden floor.| Photo by: Alex Diaz
Two volleyball players in white and purple uniforms celebrate enthusiastically on the court.Photo by: Sam Becker Rodriguez
A volleyball player leaps to spike the ball over the net during a game, with teammates and opponents visible around the court.Photo by: Sam Becker Rodriguez
A volleyball player in a white jersey with the number 11 leaps to spike the ball over the net, while two opponents in red jerseys attempt to block.Lainee Pyles | Photo by: Payton Prichard
A volleyball team in white and purple uniforms celebrates a point on the court, with teammates hugging and raising their arms, while spectators and a referee watch from the sidelines.Martina Villani, Camryn Jeffery, Jessica Jones | Photo by: Payton Prichard
A volleyball player dives to block the ball during a game, with a teammate and spectators in the background.Jurnee Robinson | Photo by: Payton Prichard
A volleyball team celebrates a point on the court, with players embracing and cheering near the net.Ella Hemmings, Jurnee Robinson, Martina Villani, Angelina Lee, Emilee Prochaska, Kiley Brooks | Photo by: Payton Prichard
A volleyball team in white and purple uniforms celebrates near the net during a game, with spectators in the stands cheering behind them.Jurnee Robinson, Jessica Jones, Emilee Prochaska, Lainee Pyles | Photo by: Payton Prichard
A smiling athlete in a white jersey with the number 14 makes a peace sign gesture while standing in front of a wall with "GEAUX TIGERS" in bold yellow letters.Photo by: Sam Becker Rodriguez