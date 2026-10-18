Gallery: Volleyball vs South Carolina

wrapperNew ArrivalsTop SellersMen'sWomen'sHatsThe Player Shop (NIL)JerseysShoesT-ShirtsGameday & TailgateClearancePhoto StoreCustom LSU Nike Pegasus 41$149.99Shop Now Opens in a new window Close Shop Menu Shop Open Additional MenuOpen Schedule TickerOpen Profile MenuTickets AccountTAF AccountTeam Store AccountLSU+ AccountGeaux-MailBayou Brew Daily NewsletterContact UsAll Sports ScheduleOpen Main MenuOpen Sports DropdownAll SportsAthleticsBaseballBeach VolleyballCross CountryFootballGymnasticsMen's BasketballMen's GolfMen's TennisSoccerSoftballSwimming & DivingTrack & FieldVolleyballWomen's BasketballWomen's TennisWomen's GolfLoading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Payton Prichard / LSU AthleticsOctober 18, 2026 Share TwitterFacebookEmailGallery: Volleyball vs South CarolinaElla Hemmings | Photo by: Alex DiazEmilee Prochaska, Ella Hemmings, Kiley Brooks | Photo by: Alex DiazPhoto by: Sam Becker Rodriguez| Photo by: Alex DiazPhoto by: Sam Becker RodriguezPhoto by: Sam Becker RodriguezLainee Pyles | Photo by: Payton PrichardMartina Villani, Camryn Jeffery, Jessica Jones | Photo by: Payton PrichardJurnee Robinson | Photo by: Payton PrichardElla Hemmings, Jurnee Robinson, Martina Villani, Angelina Lee, Emilee Prochaska, Kiley Brooks | Photo by: Payton PrichardJurnee Robinson, Jessica Jones, Emilee Prochaska, Lainee Pyles | Photo by: Payton PrichardPhoto by: Sam Becker Rodriguez