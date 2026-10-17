Soccer Finishes Texas Road Trip In College Station Sunday Afternoon

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The LSU Soccer team (3-9-3, 1-4-2 SEC) will travel on the road to face Texas A&M (4-9-1, 0-6-1 SEC) on Sunday, October 18 at 2 p.m. CT inside Ellis Field. The Tigers and Longhorns will meet for the 17th time in program history with streaming happening on SEC Network.

LSU will aim to bounce back following a hard-fought 4-1 defeat to Texas in its most recent match. Before that, the Tigers recorded a 2-2 draw against Arkansas, secured a 2-1 win over Florida and battled Georgia to a 1-1 draw. LSU will look to build on those performances as conference play continues.

Mike Watts and Paddy Foss will be covering the action between the Tigers and the Aggies in College Station. Live stats and streaming links for the action are available here.

THE MATCHUP

LSU looks to earn its first win against the Aggies. Sunday marks the two teams 17th time meeting. The last time the Aggies and Tigers faced off was in 2024, when the Tigers battled to a 2-2 draw inside Ellis Field.

This year, Texas A&M is led offensively by forwards Ireland Churchill and Trinity Buchanan, who have provided consistent scoring production throughout the 2026 season. Both players have emerged as key threats for the Aggies, while forward Finley Lacher has also contributed to the attack with goals and assists. The trio has helped lead Texas A&M’s offensive efforts through the first 14 matches of the season.

Churchill and Buchanan lead the Aggies with seven goals and 17 points apiece through 14 matches. Churchill has recorded 65 shots, while Buchanan has added 42. Lacher ranks third on the team with three goals and three assists for nine points, while Ciara Jade Mitchell has contributed two goals. Bella Carapazza, Lucy Landherr and Morgan Landry have each added a goal and an assist. Churchill also leads the team with two game-winning goals, while Buchanan has recorded three assists.

The Aggies have scored 22 goals through their first 14 matches while allowing 28, averaging 1.57 goals per game. Texas A&M has recorded three shutouts, including a 5-0 victory over Sam Houston and a 4-0 win over SFA, while most recently playing South Carolina to a scoreless draw. The Aggies enter their next match with a 4-9-1 overall record and a 0-6-1 mark in SEC play.

SEC & MAC HERMANN WATCHLIST

LSU Soccer began the 2026 season with five Tigers named to the 2026 SEC Soccer Preseason Watchlist and two forwards recognized on the United Soccer Coaches 2026 Missouri Athletic Club Hermann Trophy Players to Watch List.

Senior forward Ava Galligan was the headliner on both lists after a standout 2025 campaign that helped lead LSU to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. The Ashburn, Virginia, native led the Tigers with 11 goals and four assists for 26 points last season, including six game-winning goals. Galligan earned First Team All-SEC and United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region honors following the 2025 season.

Joining Galligan on the Hermann Trophy Players to Watch List is fifth-year forward Allie Fryer, who enters her first season in Baton Rouge after transferring from BYU. The Spanish Fork, Utah, native brings 30 career goals and extensive postseason experience to the Tigers' attack.

The Hermann Trophy Players to Watch List recognizes some of the nation's top returning forwards and serves as an early look at candidates for the prestigious MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded annually to the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer National Player of the Year.

Galligan and Fryer are joined on the SEC Preseason Watchlist by sophomore forward Sariyah Bailey, senior defender Kelsey Major and senior goalkeeper Audur Scheving. Bailey earned Third Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman Team honors as a freshman in 2025 after making an immediate impact during LSU's historic postseason run.

Major returned for her senior season as a key piece of the Tigers' back line after starting every match for LSU in 2025, while Scheving entered her senior campaign after recording 42 saves and six wins last season.

The five Tigers named to the SEC watchlist are part of a 75-player group selected from across the conference, while LSU's inclusion of two forwards on the Hermann Trophy list highlights the experience and firepower returning to the Tigers' attack in 2026.

STAT LEADERS

Senior Ava Galligan leads the Tigers offensively through 15 matches this season, pacing the team with seven goals, as well as a team-best 43 shots. Those 43 shots are tied for fifth most in the SEC.

Senior Allie Fryer, juniors Ava Amsden, Linka Ono and Senai Rogers, sophomore Sariyah Bailey and freshmen Mia Conard, Alexia Hansen and Berglind Hlynsdottir have each found the back of the net this season, with Fryer and Amsden converting LSU’s only penalty kicks of the year.



Amsden and Berglind follow Galligan with three goals scored each while Ono owns two on the year.

Defensively, senior goalkeeper Audur Scheving has started fourteen of LSU’s fifteen matches and has made 37 saves while helping the Tigers record one shutout. Scheving has also logged 1282 minutes in goal this season.

As a team, LSU has scored 21 goals on 184 shots and has earned 61 corner kicks through fifteen matches. The Tigers have been especially disciplined in the attacking third.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Tigers will then return home for their final home match of the regular season, facing Mississippi State on Sunday, October 25 at 2 p.m. CT. To close out the regular season, the soccer squad will travel to face Mizzou on Sunday, November 1 at 12 p.m. CT.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.