Tigers Down South Carolina in Straight Sets

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU recorded its first sweep of an SEC opponent this season, defeating South Carolina, 25-20, 25-18, 25-22, on Friday night at the Maravich Center.

LSU improves to 8-8 overall and 3-4 in conference play, while South Carolina falls to 8-9 and 1-6 in the SEC.

The sweep marked LSU’s first at the Maravich Center since a straight-set victory over Auburn on Nov. 17, 2024. The Tigers hit .257 with 47 kills and five service aces while recording 50 digs and five blocks defensively. LSU also held the Gamecocks to a .170 hitting percentage.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson recorded her 10th double-double of the season with 14 kills and 10 digs. She also tied for the team lead with three blocks, including a solo block, and led all players with 16.0 points. Outside hitter Lainee Pyles followed with a season-high 11 kills and one ace for an impactful 12.0 total points.

Setter Martina Villani narrowly missed a double-double with a season-high 31 assists and nine digs. Villani also contributed a block. Middle blocker Jessica Jones finished with seven kills on a .462 hitting percentage and three blocks. Libero Kiley Brooks led all players with 13 digs and added an ace, while defensive specialist Ella Hemmings recorded a season-best two service aces.

SET 1

LSU scored the first three points and maintained a 15-12 advantage at the media timeout. The Tigers never relinquished the lead, closing out the opening set, 25-20, on a service ace by defensive specialist Emilee Prochaska.

LSU hit .255 with 17 kills in the set. Robinson led the Tigers with seven kills on a .375 hitting percentage, while right side Camryn Jeffery and Pyles added four kills apiece.

SET 2

The Tigers again opened the set with three consecutive points and extended their lead to 17-11, prompting a South Carolina timeout. LSU continued to build its advantage, moving ahead 22-14 before closing out the set, 25-18, to take a 2-0 match lead.

LSU posted a set-best .346 hitting percentage with 13 kills and three blocks. Jeffery, Pyles and Robinson recorded three kills apiece, while Robinson added three blocks. Hemmings contributed two service aces.

SET 3

South Carolina claimed its first lead of the match by scoring the opening point, but LSU responded with a 6-0 run to take a 12-7 advantage. The Gamecocks answered by scoring eight of the next 10 points, including a 5-0 run, to take a 15-14 lead at the media timeout.

After South Carolina extended its advantage to 17-15, LSU responded with seven consecutive points to move ahead 22-17. The Gamecocks rallied once more, cutting the deficit to 23-22, but Pyles delivered a kill and followed with a service ace to seal the 25-22 set victory and the sweep.

Jones, Pyles and Robinson each recorded four kills in the final set. Pyles led the way with 5.0 points, highlighted by the match-clinching ace.

UP NEXT

LSU returns to the Maravich Center at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Oct. 18, to face Georgia.

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