LSU Soccer Falls To Texas, 4-1

AUSTIN, Texas – The LSU Soccer team (3-9-3, 1-4-2 SEC) fell to Texas (8-3-3, 3-2-2 SEC) by a score of 4-1 on Thursday night at Mike A. Myers Stadium. The Tigers recorded 18 shots in the match, including 12 in the second half, but the Longhorns secured the victory with four goals.

Texas opened the scoring in the 21st minute when Caroline Swann found the back of the net off an assist from Ava McDonald. The Longhorns extended their lead just before halftime in the 40th minute as McDonald scored her fifth goal of the season, assisted by Mya Brandon and Hannah Tate, to give Texas a 2-0 advantage at the break.

The Longhorns added to their lead early in the second half when Audrey Bryant scored in the 48th minute off an assist from Amalia Villarreal, making it 3-0.

LSU responded in the 64th minute when senior forward Ava Galligan scored her seventh goal of the season. Galligan finished a play assisted by Kelsey Major and Linka Ono to cut the deficit to 3-1. Galligan led the Tigers with seven shots and four shots on target.

Texas answered in the 70th minute when Villarreal converted a penalty kick to restore the Longhorns’ three-goal advantage. The Tigers continued to push offensively in the final 20 minutes but were unable to find another goal.

LSU finished with an 18-14 advantage in total shots and earned six corner kicks compared to Texas’ five. The Longhorns held a 54% possession advantage and put 10 shots on target, while LSU recorded six. Goalkeeper Audur Scheving made six saves for the Tigers.

With the result, LSU moves to 3-9-3 overall and 1-4-2 in SEC play. The Tigers will remain on the road to face Texas A&M on Sunday, October 18, at 2 p.m. CT in Bryan-College Station, Texas.

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