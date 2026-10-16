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Gallery: Soccer vs TexasGallery: Soccer vs Texas
Stephen Bayog / LSU Athletics

Gallery: Soccer vs Texas

SC_SB_3473_101526_1820228600Seb Furness | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
SC_SB_3855_101526_2101292300Annaleigh Bruser | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
SC_SB_3855_101526_2046460600Ava Galligan | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
SC_SB_3855_101526_2121295300 | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
SC_SB_3855_101526_2037093200Ava Galligan | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
SC_SB_3855_101526_2037252700Ava Galligan, Sariyah Bailey | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
SC_SB_3855_101526_2026325600Sariyah Bailey | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
SC_SB_3855_101526_2034117500Rakel SigurÃ°ardÃ³ttir | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
SC_SB_3855_101526_1955586900Emma Alvord | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
SC_SB_3855_101526_1943086200Ryann Denecour | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
SC_SB_3855_101526_1932433800Ava Galligan | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
SC_SB_3855_101526_1903545400Sariyah Bailey, Jocelyn Ollivierre, Audur Scheving, Emma Alvord, Annaleigh Bruser, Senai Rogers, Linka Ono, Ava Galligan, Brielyn Knowles, Ava Amsden, Kelsey Major | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
SC_SB_3855_101526_1856488900Emma Alvord | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
SC_SB_3855_101526_1829115100Katelyn Holt | Photo by: Stephen Bayog
SC_SB_3473_101526_1859350600Brielyn Knowles | Photo by: Stephen Bayog