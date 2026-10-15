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Volleyball Set to Host South Carolina, GeorgiaVolleyball Set to Host South Carolina, Georgia

Volleyball Set to Host South Carolina, Georgia

LSU leads both South Carolina (33-19) and Georgia (40-31) in the all-time series.

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BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team returns to the Maravich Center for a pair of important SEC matchups, hosting South Carolina at 7 p.m. CT Friday, Oct. 16, before welcoming Georgia at 1 p.m. CT Sunday, Oct. 18. Both matches will stream on SEC Network+.

LSU (7-8, 2-4 SEC) will face South Carolina (8-8, 1-5 SEC) on Friday, with Patrick Wright and Garrett Walvoord on the call. Walvoord will return to the broadcast Sunday alongside Betsy Becker Laborde for the matchup against Georgia (12-3, 4-1 SEC).

The Tigers lead both programs in the all-time series, holding a 33-19 record against the Gamecocks and a 40-31 mark against the Bulldogs.

LSU enters the weekend ranked No. 73 in the latest RPI rankings after dropping four of its last five matches. With the final stretch of the regular season approaching, the Tigers will look to regain momentum on their home court. LSU is 5-2 at the Maravich Center this season, including a 3-1 record in five-set matches.

Defense has been a strength for the Tigers throughout the season. LSU ranks third in the SEC with 13.97 digs per set and fifth with 146.5 total blocks, recording double-digit blocks in nine matches. Offensively, the Tigers average 12.75 kills and 11.73 assists per set while hitting .218.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the SEC and ranks among the nation's top five players with 5.58 points and 4.97 kills per set. She has recorded nine double-doubles this season and leads LSU with 298 kills. Robinson also has 43 blocks, including 11 solo blocks, and 10 service aces.

Right side Camryn Jeffery ranks second on the team with 123 kills, averaging 2.37 per set, and has added 28 blocks and two aces. Middle blocker Jessica Jones rounds out LSU's top three attackers with 95 kills. She averages 0.95 blocks per set and has totaled 54 blocks. In SEC play, Jones is hitting .349 with 47 kills.

Setter Lauren Brooker leads the Tigers with 338 assists, averaging 8.24 per set. She has also contributed 15 kills, 13 blocks and five aces this season.

Middle blocker Sanaa Donaie has provided a strong presence at the net, ranking fifth in the SEC with 1.28 blocks per set. She leads LSU with 59 total blocks, including 13 solo blocks, and has added 73 kills on a .294 hitting percentage and four aces.

Freshman libero Kiley Brooks anchors the Tigers' back row, ranking ninth in the SEC with 3.67 digs per set and 220 total digs. She also leads LSU with 12 service aces.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.

Scouting South Carolina

South Carolina has dropped five of its last six matches, with its lone SEC victory during that stretch coming in a five-set win over Arkansas on Oct. 4. The Gamecocks enter the weekend on a two-match losing streak.

South Carolina ranks third in the SEC with 154.0 total blocks and fifth with 2.48 blocks per set. However, the Gamecocks are allowing opponents to hit .236 while hitting .217 themselves. They average 11.71 kills and 10.90 assists per set.

Outside hitter Olivia Borgman leads South Carolina with 179 kills, averaging 2.89 per set. She has added 34 blocks and 11 aces while totaling 209.5 points, an average of 3.38 per set. Outside hitter Ceci Vance ranks second on the team with 140 kills.

The Gamecocks have three players with at least 60 blocks this season. Right side Elise Marchal has totaled 69 blocks, while middle blocker Sydney Davis has recorded 63 and leads the team with 1.29 blocks per set, ranking fourth in the SEC. Middle blocker Ava Leahy has added 61 blocks, including a team-high eight solo blocks.

Libero Lilly Gillespie anchors South Carolina's defense, ranking fourth in the SEC with 4.40 digs per set. She also leads the Gamecocks with 13 service aces.

LSU holds a 17-10 record against South Carolina in Baton Rouge and has won seven of the last eight meetings in the series.

Scouting Georgia

Georgia has won nine of its last 10 matches dating back to early September. The Bulldogs are 8-0 at home and 2-2 on the road this season. Before traveling to Baton Rouge, Georgia will face Ole Miss in Oxford, Miss., on Friday night.

The Bulldogs are hitting .255 as a team and average 12.20 kills per set. They rank second in the SEC with 105 service aces and third with 1.78 aces per set. Five Georgia players have recorded at least 15 aces this season.

Georgia has also been effective defensively, holding opponents to a .189 hitting percentage while averaging 12.08 digs and 2.47 blocks per set.

Outside hitter Bianna Muoneke leads the Bulldogs' attack and ranks second in the SEC with 5.44 points and 4.85 kills per set. She has recorded 286 kills on a .298 hitting percentage, along with 40 blocks and 15 aces.

Setter Chloe Elarton directs the offense, leading Georgia with 520 assists and averaging 8.81 per set.

Middle blocker Kendal Kemp has been a force at the net, leading the SEC with 73 total blocks and ranking third with 1.33 blocks per set. She has also recorded 70 kills while hitting .329.

LSU holds a 20-11 record against Georgia in Baton Rouge but will look to snap a seven-match losing streak in the overall series. The Tigers' last victory over the Bulldogs came in 2021.