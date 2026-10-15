Volleyball Set to Host South Carolina, Georgia

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU volleyball team returns to the Maravich Center for a pair of important SEC matchups, hosting South Carolina at 7 p.m. CT Friday, Oct. 16, before welcoming Georgia at 1 p.m. CT Sunday, Oct. 18. Both matches will stream on SEC Network+.

LSU (7-8, 2-4 SEC) will face South Carolina (8-8, 1-5 SEC) on Friday, with Patrick Wright and Garrett Walvoord on the call. Walvoord will return to the broadcast Sunday alongside Betsy Becker Laborde for the matchup against Georgia (12-3, 4-1 SEC).

The Tigers lead both programs in the all-time series, holding a 33-19 record against the Gamecocks and a 40-31 mark against the Bulldogs.

LSU enters the weekend ranked No. 73 in the latest RPI rankings after dropping four of its last five matches. With the final stretch of the regular season approaching, the Tigers will look to regain momentum on their home court. LSU is 5-2 at the Maravich Center this season, including a 3-1 record in five-set matches.

Defense has been a strength for the Tigers throughout the season. LSU ranks third in the SEC with 13.97 digs per set and fifth with 146.5 total blocks, recording double-digit blocks in nine matches. Offensively, the Tigers average 12.75 kills and 11.73 assists per set while hitting .218.

Outside hitter Jurnee Robinson leads the SEC and ranks among the nation's top five players with 5.58 points and 4.97 kills per set. She has recorded nine double-doubles this season and leads LSU with 298 kills. Robinson also has 43 blocks, including 11 solo blocks, and 10 service aces.

Right side Camryn Jeffery ranks second on the team with 123 kills, averaging 2.37 per set, and has added 28 blocks and two aces. Middle blocker Jessica Jones rounds out LSU's top three attackers with 95 kills. She averages 0.95 blocks per set and has totaled 54 blocks. In SEC play, Jones is hitting .349 with 47 kills.

Setter Lauren Brooker leads the Tigers with 338 assists, averaging 8.24 per set. She has also contributed 15 kills, 13 blocks and five aces this season.

Middle blocker Sanaa Donaie has provided a strong presence at the net, ranking fifth in the SEC with 1.28 blocks per set. She leads LSU with 59 total blocks, including 13 solo blocks, and has added 73 kills on a .294 hitting percentage and four aces.

Freshman libero Kiley Brooks anchors the Tigers' back row, ranking ninth in the SEC with 3.67 digs per set and 220 total digs. She also leads LSU with 12 service aces.

For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets, such as www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball, as well as on Instagram and X.