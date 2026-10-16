Savannah Bananas Set for Tiger Stadium Debut, Alex Box Stadium Return in March 2027

BATON ROUGE -- LSU Athletics, in partnership with the Baton Rouge Area Foundation, the Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership and Visit Baton Rouge, announced that the wildly popular Savannah Bananas are returning to Baton Rouge to bring their world-renowned show to Alex Box Stadium and Tiger Stadium this spring.

As part of the Death Valley Live Stadium Series, “Banana Ball” will return to LSU Baseball's Alex Box Stadium on March 4, 2027, before making their first appearance in LSU Football’s iconic Tiger Stadium on March 6, 2027.

“We can’t wait for the electrifying energy of Banana Ball to come to life inside two of our iconic athletic venues,” said Clay Harris, Deputy Athletics Director and Chief Revenue Officer. “What the Savannah Bananas have built over the last decade has been truly remarkable and we look forward to showcasing their one-of-a-kind experience at The Box and inside Death Valley this spring.”

Since their inaugural season in 2016, the Bananas have consistently sold out some of America’s most iconic sporting venues – from NFL and MLB stadiums across the country to their home crowd at Grayson Stadium. Their return to The Box and debut in Death Valley is expected to be no different.

Fans are encouraged to join the ticket lottery list, which is now open and will stay open until Oct. 31, 2026, at 10:59 p.m. CT. Joining the list does not guarantee the opportunity to buy tickets. A random drawing will take place before the event for the chance to purchase available tickets. Find the Ticket Lottery List at bananaball.com.

Suite and club ticket holders for both Alex Box Stadium and Tiger Stadium will receive information via email regarding club and suite ticketing information for these events. Fans can also visit https://lsusports.evenue.net/promotions/2027-BANANA for the suite request link.

Get ready, Tiger Nation. Banana Ball is coming.

About the Savannah Bananas

Banana Ball is a fast-paced, fans-first version of baseball unlike anything you’ve ever seen. Created by the Savannah Bananas, Banana Ball is packed with 11 unique rules designed to keep the action non-stop and the crowd on their feet from the first pitch to the last out. From the no-walks rule to the point-per-inning system, every aspect of Banana Ball is designed with one goal in mind: entertain the fans. It’s baseball reimagined, and once you watch it, you can’t go back.

About Baton Rouge Area Foundation

Among the largest community foundations in the country, the Baton Rouge Area Foundation seeks to improve the quality of life in greater Baton Rouge and across south Louisiana. The Foundation pursues its mission by serving donors to build the assets that drive initiatives and solutions, supporting local nonprofits with strategic consulting to ensure overall impact and sustainability, engaging community leaders to develop appropriate responses to emerging opportunities and challenges, and by partnering with others to leverage collective resources and create the capacity to be a stimulus of positive regional change.

About the Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership

The Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership (formerly the Baton Rouge Area Chamber) is the regional economic development organization for Louisiana’s nine-parish Capital Region. The Partnership’s mission is to accelerate economic opportunity by building the talent pipeline, diversifying the region’s industry base, fueling growth across every parish and enhancing the competitiveness and livability of the Baton Rouge area.

About Visit Baton Rouge

Visit Baton Rouge is the designated Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) for East Baton Rouge Parish, responsible for promoting and showcasing the region. The organization’s primary mission is to increase visitation to and awareness of the Baton Rouge area thereby enhancing economic impact – driving $1.7B in visitor revenue in 2024. Whether they are taking it easy or taking it all in, Baton Rouge is where visitors discover everyday richness at their own pace.