Cross Country to Close Regular Season in College Station

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU cross country team is on the road for their fourth and final regular season meet of the fall with the annual Arturo Barrios Invitational. This weekend’s races are hosted by Texas A&M at the Dale Watts Cross Country Course. The men’s 8K is set for 8:15 a.m., followed by the women’s 6K at 8:50 a.m.

Men's 8K | 8:15 a.m. CT | Course Map | Live Results (M)

Women's 6K | 8:50 a.m. CT | Course Map | Live Results (W)

Last time out at the Paul Short Run, the LSU women finished seventh as a team thanks to their 1-2-3 punch. Edna Chepkemoi and Abigail Chemnagei led the way in second and third with their times of 19:51.9 and 20:13.0, respectively. Micaela Villarreal was the third Tiger to cross the finish line with a time of 20:42.5 in seventh.

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