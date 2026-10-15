Soccer Opens Texas Road Trip In Austin Thursday Night

AUSTIN, Texas – The LSU Soccer team (3-8-3, 1-3-2 SEC) will travel on the road to face Texas (7-3-3, 2-2-2 SEC) on Thursday, October 15 at 7 p.m. CT inside Mike A. Meyers Stadium. The Tigers and Longhorns will meet for the 8th time in program history with streaming happening on SECN+.

LSU will look to extend its unbeaten run following a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Arkansas in its most recent outing. The Tigers previously earned a 2-1 victory over Florida and battled Georgia to a 1-1 draw as they continue to build momentum through conference play.

Lincoln Rose and Jessica Stamp will be covering the action between the Tigers and the Longhorns in Austin. Live stats and streaming links for the action are available here.

THE MATCHUP

LSU owns a 1-5-1 against Texas overall with Thursday marking the two teams eighth time meeting. The last time the Longhorns and Tigers faced off was in 2024, when Texas secured the 3-0 victory during round two of the SEC Soccer Tournament.

In their last road appearance to Mike A. Myers Stadium in 2023, LSU secured a top-10 victory over then No. 9 Texas for the first time in series history while also recording the Tigers first top-10 win on the road.

This year, Texas is led offensively by forward Amalia Villarreal, forward Ava McDonald and midfielder Ashlyn Anderson, who have provided consistent production throughout the 2026 season. Villarreal has been a key scoring threat for the Longhorns, while McDonald has contributed both goals and assists. Anderson has also played an important role in the attack, adding to Texas’ offensive production through the first 13 matches.

Villarreal leads the Longhorns with seven goals and 15 points through 13 matches, while McDonald has recorded four goals and three assists for 11 points. Anderson has added three goals and an assist, while Audrey Bryant and Alicia Riggins have each contributed two goals and two assists. Callan Harrington and Kennedi Cotter have also played important roles in the attack, combining for three goals and four assists. McDonald leads the team with 51 shots, while Villarreal follows with 37. Cotter and McDonald have each recorded three assists, tying them among the team leaders in that category.

The Longhorns have scored 24 goals through their first 13 matches while allowing 13, averaging 1.85 goals per game. Texas has recorded six shutouts, including a 6-0 victory over UIW, and has earned additional clean-sheet wins against Houston Christian, Pittsburgh, Grand Canyon, TCU and Ole Miss. The Longhorns enter their next match with a 7-3-3 overall record and a 2-2-2 mark in SEC play.

SEC & MAC HERMANN WATCHLIST

LSU Soccer began the 2026 season with five Tigers named to the 2026 SEC Soccer Preseason Watchlist and two forwards recognized on the United Soccer Coaches 2026 Missouri Athletic Club Hermann Trophy Players to Watch List.

Senior forward Ava Galligan was the headliner on both lists after a standout 2025 campaign that helped lead LSU to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. The Ashburn, Virginia, native led the Tigers with 11 goals and four assists for 26 points last season, including six game-winning goals. Galligan earned First Team All-SEC and United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region honors following the 2025 season.

Joining Galligan on the Hermann Trophy Players to Watch List is fifth-year forward Allie Fryer, who enters her first season in Baton Rouge after transferring from BYU. The Spanish Fork, Utah, native brings 30 career goals and extensive postseason experience to the Tigers' attack.

The Hermann Trophy Players to Watch List recognizes some of the nation's top returning forwards and serves as an early look at candidates for the prestigious MAC Hermann Trophy, awarded annually to the NCAA Division I Women's Soccer National Player of the Year.

Galligan and Fryer are joined on the SEC Preseason Watchlist by sophomore forward Sariyah Bailey, senior defender Kelsey Major and senior goalkeeper Audur Scheving. Bailey earned Third Team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman Team honors as a freshman in 2025 after making an immediate impact during LSU's historic postseason run.

Major returned for her senior season as a key piece of the Tigers' back line after starting every match for LSU in 2025, while Scheving entered her senior campaign after recording 42 saves and six wins last season.

The five Tigers named to the SEC watchlist are part of a 75-player group selected from across the conference, while LSU's inclusion of two forwards on the Hermann Trophy list highlights the experience and firepower returning to the Tigers' attack in 2026.

STAT LEADERS

Senior Ava Galligan leads the Tigers offensively through 14 matches this season, pacing the team with six goals, as well as a team-best 36 shots.

Senior Allie Fryer, juniors Ava Amsden, Linka Ono and Senai Rogers, sophomore Sariyah Bailey and freshmen Mia Conard, Alexia Hansen and Berglind Hlynsdottir have each found the back of the net this season, with Fryer and Amsden converting LSU’s only penalty kicks of the year.



Amsden and Berglind follow Galligan with three goals scored each while Ono owns two on the year.

Defensively, senior goalkeeper Audur Scheving has started thirteen of LSU’s fourteen matches and has made 29 saves while helping the Tigers record one shutout. Scheving has also logged 1102 minutes in goal this season.

As a team, LSU has scored twenty goals on 166 shots and has earned 55 corner kicks through fourteen matches. The Tigers have been especially disciplined in the attacking third.

LOOKING AHEAD

The soccer squad will stay on the road to face Texas A&M on Sunday, October 18 at 2 p.m. CT. The Tigers will then return home for their final home match of the regular season, facing Mississippi State on Sunday, October 25 at 2 p.m. CT.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.