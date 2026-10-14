All Sports Schedule
A volleyball team in purple uniforms stands in a huddle on a court under bright lights.A volleyball team in purple uniforms stands in a huddle on a court under bright lights.
Bryce Stevenson

Gallery: Volleyball vs Kentucky

A volleyball team in purple uniforms celebrates on the court with arms raised, while teammates gather nearby and spectators watch from the stands.Hannah Lee, Katie Raymer, Jurnee Robinson, Emilee Prochaska, Martina Villani, Sanaa Donaie, Camryn Jeffery | Photo by: Bryce Stevenson
A volleyball team in purple uniforms stands in a huddle on a court under bright lights.Samara Coleman, Angelina Lee, Jurnee Robinson, Kiley Brooks, Katie Raymer, Hannah Lee, Jessica Jones, Emilee Prochaska | Photo by: Bryce Stevenson
Two athletes in purple jerseys celebrate during a basketball game, with one shouting joyfully and another smiling while waving.Ella Hemmings | Photo by: Bryce Stevenson
A volleyball player in a white and purple uniform prepares to serve a blue, white, and gray volleyball during a match at a Kentucky venue.Kiley Brooks | Photo by: Bryce Stevenson
A volleyball player in a purple jersey with the number 23 and name "DONAIE" is seen from behind, while teammates celebrate on the court.Sanaa Donaie, Lauren Brooker, Kiley Brooks, Emilee Prochaska | Photo by: Bryce Stevenson
A volleyball team in purple uniforms stands on the court, with one player performing a high kick while teammates and spectators watch.Hannah Lee | Photo by: Bryce Stevenson
A volleyball player in a purple jersey with the number 15 prepares to serve the ball during a game, with "KENTUCKY" displayed prominently on a blue background.Lauren Brooker | Photo by: Bryce Stevenson
A basketball player in a purple uniform smiles and gestures with her hands while on the court.Djay Seaward | Photo by: Bryce Stevenson