LSU Women's Golf With 2nd At Haskins Intercollegiate

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team finished with a strong second place finish in the inaugural Haskins Intercollegiate at the historic Country Club of Columbus, Georgia Tuesday.

The Tigers moved up one spot in the final round after a 6-over round of 294 to finish 54 holes on the par 72, 6,158-yard layout at 6-over 870. LSU had rounds of 290-286-294, holding off Ohio State and Arkansas, tying for third at 7-over 871 and SMU and Pepperdine, tying for fifth at 872.

Auburn was the wire-to-wire tournament winner at 24-under par 840 (279-281-280).

Junior Rocio Tejedo posted a 1-under round of 71 on the final day with five birdies to finish 54-holes at 1-over 217. Tejedo rallied to shoot 3-under par in the final two rounds to finish 76-70-71 and in T14.

Another junior, Josefin Widal, who moved into the team lineup after Ryleigh Knaub was unable to play because of a minor illness, had a strong week with a 3-over total of 219 (70-73-76). She finished in a group tied for 18th place.

Freshman Raegan Denton and junior Francesca Fiorellini post 5-over 221 to finish in T27. Denton shot 73 in the final round.

Lucia Iraola, a sophomore, did have one of LSU’s four counting scores on the day with a 2-over 74.

Statistically, LSU finished third in the 13-team field on the par 3s at 2.98 and third on the par 4 holes at 4.13. The Tigers finished with a team total of 39 birdies.

Individually, Iraola played the par 3 holes the best of the 77-player field at 2.67, with Tejedo was T5 at 2.83. Fiorellini was T2 in the field with 40 pars and Widal led the team with 10 total birdies.

The Tigers will be quickly back to action next week as they travel to Fairfield, Texas for the first playing of The Fin, hosted by Mississippi State. This has been a prestigious limited field event for years on the West Coast, now moving to the Freestone Lake and Golf Club. LSU is part of a select nine-team field for this year’s event which starts on Monday, October 19.