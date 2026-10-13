LSU Basketball Faces UCF In Free Exhibition Game Wednesday At Maravich Center

BATON ROUGE – It will have most of the trappings of a regular season college basketball game except for a few of the bells and whistles as the LSU men’s basketball team plays an exhibition contest against UCF at 7 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center Wednesday night.

The game is free admission to enter the facility and a great opportunity to see the Tigers play the second of three exhibition contests against Division I opponents, a rule that was put in place prior to the start of the 2025-26 season.

The game will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio Network, including flagship Eagle 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge and the coverage with the Voice of the Tigers Chris Blair and Jordy Hultberg will be simulcast on SECN+.

The Tigers won their first exhibition game 63-60 last Thursday night at McNeese as Coach Will Wade returned to Lake Charles where he returned to coaching for two years before turning the program over to his former assistant, Bill Armstrong.

LSU played a total of seven players in that game with Divine Ugochukwu scoring 18 points on 6-of-10 field goal shooting with Mo Dioubate posting 16 points. Donovan Dent added 12 and Michael Ruzic had 11 points and an impressive 16 rebounds.

LSU did not shoot the ball well overall, hitting just 34.6 percent from the field and five three-pointers. The Tigers helped themselves at the free throw line after struggling in the first half, making an impressive 18-of-21 in the final 20 minutes.

This will be the first of two games in the exhibition season at UCF will play against SEC foes as the Knights will travel to Lexington to play Kentucky on Oct. 28 before opening the season with FGCU on Nov. 2.

UCF won 22 games a year ago and went to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Johnny Dawkins, the former college and NBA star, is in his 11th season as the head coach.

Last year, the teams played an exhibition game in Orlando with the Tigers scoring a 75-68 victory.

LSU will play one more exhibition on Oct. 24 at Florida State before opening the season at home on Nov. 3 against LSU New Orleans. Tickets for that game as well as all non-conference games and mini-plans are on sale at the LSU Athletics Ticket Office and online at LSUTix.net.