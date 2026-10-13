Gallery: Football vs Kentucky

wrapperNew ArrivalsTop SellersMen'sWomen'sHatsThe Player Shop (NIL)JerseysShoesT-ShirtsGameday & TailgateClearancePhoto StoreCustom LSU Nike Pegasus 41$149.99Shop Now Opens in a new window Close Shop Menu Shop Open Additional MenuOpen Schedule TickerOpen Profile MenuTickets AccountTAF AccountTeam Store AccountLSU+ AccountGeaux-MailBayou Brew Daily NewsletterContact UsAll Sports ScheduleOpen Main MenuOpen Sports DropdownAll SportsAthleticsBaseballBeach VolleyballCross CountryFootballGymnasticsMen's BasketballMen's GolfMen's TennisSoccerSoftballSwimming & DivingTrack & FieldVolleyballWomen's BasketballWomen's TennisWomen's GolfLoading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Loading…Ella Hall / LSU AthleticsOctober 13, 2026 Share TwitterFacebookEmailGallery: Football vs KentuckyPhoto by: Ella HallPhoto by: Ella HallPhoto by: Ella HallJordan Seaton | Photo by: Ella HallPhoto by: Brendan BaldwinLane Kiffin, Richard Anderson, Brysten Martinez, Devin Harper | Photo by: Ella HallLane Kiffin, Will Stein | Photo by: Ella HallSam Leavitt | Photo by: Ella HallLEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the LSU Tigers in action against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on October 10, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Gus Stark/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)Photo by: Brendan BaldwinPhoto by: Brendan BaldwinPhoto by: Brendan BaldwinLEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - OCTOBER 10: Zach Grace #44 of the LSU Tigers in action against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on October 10, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Gus Stark/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)Scott Starzyk, Grant Chadwick | Photo by: Ella HallPhoto by: Brendan BaldwinLEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - OCTOBER 10: Ty Benefield #2 of the LSU Tigers in action against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on October 10, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Gus Stark/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)Photo by: Brendan BaldwinPrincewill Umanmielen | Photo by: Ella HallJackson Harris | Photo by: Ella HallLEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - OCTOBER 10: Roman Mothershed #14 of the LSU Tigers in action against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on October 10, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Gus Stark/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)Sam Leavitt | Photo by: Ella Hall