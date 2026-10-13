All Sports Schedule
Gallery: Football vs KentuckyGallery: Football vs Kentucky
Ella Hall / LSU Athletics

Gallery: Football vs Kentucky

FB_EH_2517_101026_1228310700Photo by: Ella Hall
FB_EH_2517_101026_1236000000Photo by: Ella Hall
FB_EH_2517_101026_1249034200Photo by: Ella Hall
FB_EH_2517_101026_1713488100Jordan Seaton | Photo by: Ella Hall
FB_BB_101026_23818Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
FB_EH_2517_101026_1834029700Lane Kiffin, Richard Anderson, Brysten Martinez, Devin Harper | Photo by: Ella Hall
FB_EH_2517_101026_1841488700Lane Kiffin, Will Stein | Photo by: Ella Hall
FB_EH_2517_101026_1847214900Sam Leavitt | Photo by: Ella Hall
FB_GS_4521_101026_1905175100LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - OCTOBER 10: Head coach Lane Kiffin of the LSU Tigers in action against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on October 10, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Gus Stark/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
FB_BB_101026_23873Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
FB_EH_2517_101026_1907340100
FB_BB_101026_23879Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
FB_BB_101026_23885Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
FB_GS_5565_101026_1938049500LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - OCTOBER 10: Zach Grace #44 of the LSU Tigers in action against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on October 10, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Gus Stark/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
FB_EH_2031_101026_1938447600Scott Starzyk, Grant Chadwick | Photo by: Ella Hall
FB_BB_101026_23908Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
FB_GS_5565_101026_1951121900LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - OCTOBER 10: Ty Benefield #2 of the LSU Tigers in action against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on October 10, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Gus Stark/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
FB_BB_101026_23970Photo by: Brendan Baldwin
FB_EH_4602_101026_2150191700Princewill Umanmielen | Photo by: Ella Hall
FB_EH_4602_101026_2201124900Jackson Harris | Photo by: Ella Hall
FB_GS_5565_101026_2201158300LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY - OCTOBER 10: Roman Mothershed #14 of the LSU Tigers in action against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on October 10, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Gus Stark/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)
FB_EH_2031_101026_2201218300
FB_EH_2031_101026_2219572500
FB_EH_2031_101026_2250024300Sam Leavitt | Photo by: Ella Hall