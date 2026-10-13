Tigers T3 In Haskins Women's Intercollegiate After First Day

BATON ROUGE – The LSU women’s golf team had a solid opening day at the Haskins Intercollegiate Monday shooting even par for the first 36-holes of the 54-hole tournament at the Country Club of Louisiana.

LSU opened with a 2-over 290 over the par 72 layout in the morning 18 holes and then followed up with a 2-under round of 286 in the afternoon to post even par 576 for the day. The Tigers are tied with Pepperdine at even par entering Tuesday’s final round.

Auburn is the tournament leader at 16-under par 560 after rounds of 279-281. SMU is second at 3-under 573 after rounds of 284-291.

LSU and Pepperdine are eight shots clear of Ohio State in fifth at 8-over par 584 with Alabama sixth at 10-over 586.

The Tigers individually have three players in the top 21 in the standings, led by junior Josefin Widal at T11 at 1-under par 143. Widal, who was scheduled to play as an individual was inserted into the lineup early Monday morning with Ryleigh Knaub under the weather.

Widal responded with a five-birdie, 2-under par 70 in the opener and followed up in the afternoon with a 1-over 73.

Junior Francesca Fiorellini posted -1-73 and is at even par 144 and in a group tied for 16th place. Rocio Tejedo had rounds of 76-70 (clean card with two birdies) and is at 2-over 146 (T21).

Raegan Denton shot 73-75 for 4-over 148 as did Lucia Iraola with rounds of 78-70 (5 birdies) and the pair are at T27 in the individual standings.

In the tournament stats, the Tigers are second in the 13-team field at 2.88 on the par 3 holes and fifth on the par 5 holes at 5.03. LSU led the field with 125 pars and is T4 in the field with 26 birdies.

Individually, Iraola was T2 in the field of 77 on par 3s at 2.75 with Fiorellini T8 on the par 4 holes at 3.95. She also had 29 pars in 36 holes, best in the field. Tejedo posted 27 pars and Widal had a team best seven birdies.

The third and final round of this inaugural tournament is set for Tuesday with tee times beginning at 8 a.m. CT. Based on the tie breakers, LSU will be in the initial wave with tournament leaders Auburn and SMU. Live scoring is available at Golfstat.com and the Haskins Intercollegiate tab.

Haskins Intercollegiate

Columbus, Georgia – Country Club of Columbus

Second Round Team Results – Par 288-576

1 Auburn – 279-281 – 560 -16

2 SMU – 289-289 – 573 -3

T3 LSU – 290-286 – 576 E

T3 Pepperdine -- 289-287 – 576 E

5 Ohio State – 301-283 – 584 +8

6 Alabama -- 295-291 – 586 +10

7 Arkansas -- 295-292 – 587 +11

8 Furman -- 295-297 – 592 +16

9 UNCW -- 306-294 – 600 +24

10 Augusta – 303-301 – 604 +28

11 Middle Tennessee – 302-317 – 619 +43

12 Mercer – 319-320 – 639 +63

13 USC Upstate – 329-324 – 653 +77

Top 5 Individuals (Par 72-144)

1 Anna Davis, Auburn – 68-69 – 137 -7

2 Eunseo Choi, Pepperdine – 68-70 – 138 -6

T3 Kirra St. Laurent, SMU – 68-71 – 139 -5

T3 Molly Davidson, Auburn – 67-72 – 139 -5

5 Sara Brentcheneff, Arkansas – 68-72 – 140 -4

LSU Scores

T11 Josefin Widal – 70-73 – 143 -1

T16 Francesca Fiorellini – 71-73 – 144 E

T21 Rocio Tejedo – 76-70 – 146 +2

T27 Raegan Denton – 73-75 – 148 +4

T27 Lucia Iraola – 78-70 – 148 +4

T58 Victoria Kristensen – 79-77 – 156 +12