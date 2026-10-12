October 2026 CCACSA Student-Athletes of the Month

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Cox Communications Academic Center for Student-Athletes (CCACSA) recognizes student-athletes for their scholastic and community achievements each month. Student-athletes are chosen based on their commitment to academic success and their devotion to volunteerism and service to the community.

Here are the October 2026 CCACSA’s staff Student-Athletes of the Month:

Abigael Chemnagei

Sophomore, Sport Administration, Women’s Track & Field

Reason for nomination: Abby has shown immense growth and dedication to her academics at LSU! She ended her freshman year on a high note and carried that work ethic into sophomore year. She is always on time, proactive about her coursework, and cares deeply about her academic performance. Abby continues to bring her positivity and drive to succeed- both in the classroom and with her sport. We are so proud of her and cannot wait to see what she accomplishes in the future!

Her transition to the United States and her adjustment to life as a student-athlete at LSU over the last year have been impressive! She has embraced each challenge with a positive attitude, responds well to feedback, and consistently puts forth the effort needed to succeed. Her commitment to growth is evident both in the classroom and in her sport. Her willingness to learn, adapt, and embrace new opportunities exemplifies the qualities of an outstanding LSU student-athlete.

Nominated by: Isabella Braga, Learning Specialist and Carole Walker, Senior Associate Director

Jackson Congdon

Freshman, Undecided, Men’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination: Jackson has made an impressive start to his first semester at LSU, demonstrating strong attention to detail and a thoughtful approach to his responsibilities. His timely communication and willingness to utilize available resources have been especially commendable.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Parker Del Balso

Senior, Mathematics, Women’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination: Parker has navigated the transition to LSU exceptionally well after joining the Mathematics program as a first-semester transfer. She has quickly adapted to the demands of a new institution and established a strong foundation during the first half of the fall semester.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Sabrina Lyn

Senior, Animal Sciences, Women’s Swimming & Diving

Reason for nomination: Sabrina has started her senior year in Animal Science on a positive note, demonstrating a strong attitude and consistent effort. Her continued commitment and steady progress toward her projected Spring 2027 graduation are deserving of recognition.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Sean Thompkins Jr.

Junior, Interdisciplinary Studies, Football

Reason for nomination: As a transfer student, Sean came to LSU, learned a new system, adjusted to new expectations, and worked hard throughout the transition. His dedication and willingness to get better have allowed him to make steady progress and begin to find success both academically and athletically. His perseverance, work ethic, and commitment make them a great example of what it means to be a student-athlete.

Nominated by: Football Academic Support Team

Ni Xi

Junior, Business Analytics, Women’s Tennis

Reason for nomination: Ni has made a strong transition to LSU as a first-semester transfer into the Business Analytics program. Her attention to detail, timely communication, and proactive use of available resources reflect a commendable approach to her academic responsibilities.

Nominated by: Jason Shaw, Director of Academic Affairs

Accountability – Commitment – Success – Integrity – Diversity – Teamwork – Service – Education

It is through living the values of the Total Team Commitment, particularly education, academic success, and service to the community, that student-athletes are recognized as Cox Communications Academic Center Student-Athletes of the Month. These values are fundamental to the growth and development of our student-athletes as they enter to learn, then leave to serve.