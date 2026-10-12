Annual Halloween BOOzar Set for Sunday, Oct. 25 at the Lod Cook Alumni Center

BATON ROUGE – The public is invited to join LSU student-athletes for the annual Halloween BOOzar on Sunday, Oct. 25, from 3-5 p.m. CT at the Lod Cook Alumni Center located on campus at 3838 West Lankshore Drive.

Celebrating its 29th year, Halloween BOOzar brings LSU student-athletes and fans together for an afternoon of Halloween fun. Guests of all ages are encouraged to come dressed in their favorite costumes and enjoy an opportunity to connect with LSU student-athletes, who will be passing out candy and participating in the festivities.

Halloween BOOzar is hosted by LSU Athletics, the LSU Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Tiger Life and the LSU Alumni Association.