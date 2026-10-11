Oct. 11 Football National Rankings

2026 US LBM Coaches Top 25

Oct. 11, 2026

Rank Team Record Points Previous 1 Georgia (60) 6-0 1832 2 2 Notre Dame (3) 6-0 1713 3 3 Miami (Fla.) (1) 5-0 1688 4 4 Indiana (9) 6-0 1633 5 5 Ohio State (1) 5-1 1565 6 6 Texas 4-1 1369 1 7 Alabama 5-1 1358 7 8 BYU 5-0 1355 8 9 Texas Tech 5-0 1240 9 10 Ole Miss 4-1 1180 11 11 Utah 5-0 1109 12 12 UCLA 5-0 912 22 13 Missouri 5-1 863 16 14 Tennessee 5-1 837 14 15 USC 6-1 758 17 16 Iowa 5-1 729 18 17 Kentucky 5-1 667 25 18 Houston 5-1 520 19 19 Mississippi State 4-1 463 20 20 Oklahoma State 4-1 403 NR 21 LSU 4-2 361 10 22 SMU 4-1 330 21 23 Wake Forest 5-1 229 NR 24 Boise State 5-1 205 NR 25 Oregon 3-2 200 13

Others Receiving Votes

Northwestern 107; Arizona 92; Nebraska 74; Oklahoma 50; Wisconsin 39; Duke 35; James Madison 33; Florida 32; Pittsburgh 25; New Mexico 16; UTSA 10; Baylor 9; Memphis 6; Oregon State 2; North Carolina 1.

List Of Voters

The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2026 season: Tim Albin, Charlotte; Blake Anderson, Southern Mississippi; Dave Aranda, Baylor; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, North Texas; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Curt Cignetti, Indiana; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Manny Diaz, Duke; Jake Dickert, Wake Forest; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Sonny Dykes, TCU; Jason Eck, New Mexico; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Matt Entz, Fresno State; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Virginia Tech; Willie Fritz, Houston; Scott Frost, Central Florida; Tony Gibson, Marshall; Alex Golesh, Auburn; Will Hall, Tulane; Blake Harrell, East Carolina; John Hauser, Ohio; Clay Helton, Georgia Southern; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Charles Huff, Memphis; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; KC Keeler, Temple; Charles Kelly, Jacksonville State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; Zach Kittley, Florida Atlantic; Collin Klein, Kansas State; Tre Lamb, Tulsa; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Dowell Loggains, Appalachian State; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Jeff Monken, Army; Kirby Moore, Washington State; Eric Morris, Oklahoma State; Dan Mullen, UNLV; Billy Napier, James Madison; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Brian Newberry, Navy; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, Purdue; Tim Polasek, North Dakota State; Tavita Pritchard, Stanford; Ricky Rahne, Old Dominion; Matt Rhule, Nebraska; Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia; Morgan Scalley, Utah; JaMarcus Shephard, Oregon State; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Will Stein, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Florida; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio; Scotty Walden, Texas-El Paso; Kyle Whittingham, Michigan; Casey Woods, Missouri State.