Oct. 11 Football National Rankings

2026 US LBM Coaches Top 25
Oct. 11, 2026
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Georgia (60)
|6-0
|1832
|2
|2
|Notre Dame (3)
|6-0
|1713
|3
|3
|Miami (Fla.) (1)
|5-0
|1688
|4
|4
|Indiana (9)
|6-0
|1633
|5
|5
|Ohio State (1)
|5-1
|1565
|6
|6
|Texas
|4-1
|1369
|1
|7
|Alabama
|5-1
|1358
|7
|8
|BYU
|5-0
|1355
|8
|9
|Texas Tech
|5-0
|1240
|9
|10
|Ole Miss
|4-1
|1180
|11
|11
|Utah
|5-0
|1109
|12
|12
|UCLA
|5-0
|912
|22
|13
|Missouri
|5-1
|863
|16
|14
|Tennessee
|5-1
|837
|14
|15
|USC
|6-1
|758
|17
|16
|Iowa
|5-1
|729
|18
|17
|Kentucky
|5-1
|667
|25
|18
|Houston
|5-1
|520
|19
|19
|Mississippi State
|4-1
|463
|20
|20
|Oklahoma State
|4-1
|403
|NR
|21
|LSU
|4-2
|361
|10
|22
|SMU
|4-1
|330
|21
|23
|Wake Forest
|5-1
|229
|NR
|24
|Boise State
|5-1
|205
|NR
|25
|Oregon
|3-2
|200
|13
Others Receiving Votes
Northwestern 107; Arizona 92; Nebraska 74; Oklahoma 50; Wisconsin 39; Duke 35; James Madison 33; Florida 32; Pittsburgh 25; New Mexico 16; UTSA 10; Baylor 9; Memphis 6; Oregon State 2; North Carolina 1.
List Of Voters
The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2026 season: Tim Albin, Charlotte; Blake Anderson, Southern Mississippi; Dave Aranda, Baylor; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, North Texas; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Curt Cignetti, Indiana; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Manny Diaz, Duke; Jake Dickert, Wake Forest; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Sonny Dykes, TCU; Jason Eck, New Mexico; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Matt Entz, Fresno State; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Virginia Tech; Willie Fritz, Houston; Scott Frost, Central Florida; Tony Gibson, Marshall; Alex Golesh, Auburn; Will Hall, Tulane; Blake Harrell, East Carolina; John Hauser, Ohio; Clay Helton, Georgia Southern; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Charles Huff, Memphis; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; KC Keeler, Temple; Charles Kelly, Jacksonville State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; Zach Kittley, Florida Atlantic; Collin Klein, Kansas State; Tre Lamb, Tulsa; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Dowell Loggains, Appalachian State; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Jeff Monken, Army; Kirby Moore, Washington State; Eric Morris, Oklahoma State; Dan Mullen, UNLV; Billy Napier, James Madison; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Brian Newberry, Navy; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, Purdue; Tim Polasek, North Dakota State; Tavita Pritchard, Stanford; Ricky Rahne, Old Dominion; Matt Rhule, Nebraska; Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia; Morgan Scalley, Utah; JaMarcus Shephard, Oregon State; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Will Stein, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Florida; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio; Scotty Walden, Texas-El Paso; Kyle Whittingham, Michigan; Casey Woods, Missouri State.