All Sports Schedule
Oct. 11 Football National RankingsOct. 11 Football National Rankings
by Michael Bonnette

Oct. 11 Football National Rankings

LSU in the Coaches' Poll LSU in the AP Poll Schedule Shop For Tickets Opens in a new window

2026 AP Top 25

Oct. 11, 2026

Rank Team Record Points
1 Georgia (66) 6-0 1745
2 Notre Dame (1) 6-0 1630
3 Miami (Fla.) (2) 5-0 1594
4 Ohio State 5-1 1508
5 Indiana (1) 6-0 1461
6 Alabama 5-1 1372
7 Texas 4-1 1371
8 BYU 5-0 1237
9 Ole Miss 4-1 1135
10 Texas Tech 5-0 1132
11 Utah 5-0 1073
12 UCLA 5-0 951
13 Missouri 5-1 882
14 Tennessee 5-1 706
15 Kentucky 5-1 655
16 Mississippi State 4-1 650
17 Iowa 5-1 621
18 Oklahoma State 4-1 604
19 USC 6-1 505
20 Houston 5-1 380
21 Wake Forest 5-1 326
22 LSU 4-2 274
22 Boise State 5-1 268
23 SMU 4-1 142
25 Northwestern 4-1 112

Others receiving votes:
Wisconsin 92, Oregon 86, Arizona 82, Nebraska 65, Oklahoma 44, James Madison 29, Florida 9, Duke 5, New Mexico 3, Oregon State 1.

2026 US LBM Coaches Top 25

Oct. 11, 2026

Rank Team Record Points Previous
1 Georgia (60) 6-0 1832 2
2 Notre Dame (3) 6-0 1713 3
3 Miami (Fla.) (1) 5-0 1688 4
4 Indiana (9) 6-0 1633 5
5 Ohio State (1) 5-1 1565 6
6 Texas 4-1 1369 1
7 Alabama 5-1 1358 7
8 BYU 5-0 1355 8
9 Texas Tech 5-0 1240 9
10 Ole Miss 4-1 1180 11
11 Utah 5-0 1109 12
12 UCLA 5-0 912 22
13 Missouri 5-1 863 16
14 Tennessee 5-1 837 14
15 USC 6-1 758 17
16 Iowa 5-1 729 18
17 Kentucky 5-1 667 25
18 Houston 5-1 520 19
19 Mississippi State 4-1 463 20
20 Oklahoma State 4-1 403 NR
21 LSU 4-2 361 10
22 SMU 4-1 330 21
23 Wake Forest 5-1 229 NR
24 Boise State 5-1 205 NR
25 Oregon 3-2 200 13

Others Receiving Votes
Northwestern 107; Arizona 92; Nebraska 74; Oklahoma 50; Wisconsin 39; Duke 35; James Madison 33; Florida 32; Pittsburgh 25; New Mexico 16; UTSA 10; Baylor 9; Memphis 6; Oregon State 2; North Carolina 1.

List Of Voters
The US LBM Board of Coaches for the 2026 season: Tim Albin, Charlotte; Blake Anderson, Southern Mississippi; Dave Aranda, Baylor; David Braun, Northwestern; Jeff Brohm, Louisville; Fran Brown, Syracuse; Neal Brown, North Texas; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Liberty; Curt Cignetti, Indiana; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Spencer Danielson, Boise State; Ryan Day, Ohio State; Kalen DeBoer, Alabama; Manny Diaz, Duke; Jake Dickert, Wake Forest; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Sonny Dykes, TCU; Jason Eck, New Mexico; Mike Elko, Texas A&M; Tony Elliott, Virginia; Matt Entz, Fresno State; Jedd Fisch, Washington; James Franklin, Virginia Tech; Willie Fritz, Houston; Scott Frost, Central Florida; Tony Gibson, Marshall; Alex Golesh, Auburn; Will Hall, Tulane; Blake Harrell, East Carolina; John Hauser, Ohio; Clay Helton, Georgia Southern; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Charles Huff, Memphis; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; KC Keeler, Temple; Charles Kelly, Jacksonville State; Brent Key, Georgia Tech; Zach Kittley, Florida Atlantic; Collin Klein, Kansas State; Tre Lamb, Tulsa; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Pete Lembo, Buffalo; Sean Lewis, San Diego State; Dowell Loggains, Appalachian State; Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Jeff Monken, Army; Kirby Moore, Washington State; Eric Morris, Oklahoma State; Dan Mullen, UNLV; Billy Napier, James Madison; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Brian Newberry, Navy; Ken Niumatalolo, San Jose State; Barry Odom, Purdue; Tim Polasek, North Dakota State; Tavita Pritchard, Stanford; Ricky Rahne, Old Dominion; Matt Rhule, Nebraska; Rich Rodriguez, West Virginia; Morgan Scalley, Utah; JaMarcus Shephard, Oregon State; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Will Stein, Kentucky; Jon Sumrall, Florida; Lance Taylor, Western Michigan; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio; Scotty Walden, Texas-El Paso; Kyle Whittingham, Michigan; Casey Woods, Missouri State.