LSU Battles To A Draw With No. 23 Arkansas, 2-2

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Soccer team battled back from an early two-goal deficit to earn a 2-2 draw against No. 23 Arkansas on Friday night at LSU Soccer Stadium. The Tigers scored twice, including an equalizer in the 81st minute, to secure a point in Southeastern Conference play.

Arkansas struck early, scoring in the first three minutes to take a 2-0 lead. Cora Hair opened the scoring in the first minute, followed by Bella Field in the third minute. LSU responded in the fifth minute when junior Linka Ono found the back of the net off assists from Sariyah Bailey and Ryleigh Albin to cut the deficit to one.

The Tigers continued to pressure the Razorbacks throughout the match, creating opportunities to find an equalizer. LSU outshot Arkansas 18-14 and held a 59% possession advantage while generating six shots on target.

LSU broke through again in the 81st minute when Berglind Hlynsdottir scored her third goal of the season. Ono and Emma Alvord assisted on the goal, bringing the match level at 2-2.

Defensively, goalkeeper Audur Scheving recorded three saves as the Tigers held Arkansas scoreless in the second half. LSU limited the Razorbacks to seven shots after halftime while registering 12 of its own in the final 45 minutes.

Ono led the Tigers offensively with a goal and an assist, while Hlynsdottir added the equalizer. Bailey, Alvord and Albin each recorded an assist in the draw.

With the result, LSU moves to 3-8-3 overall and 1-3-2 in SEC play. Arkansas moves to 4-4-4 overall and 2-1-3 in conference action.

The Tigers will return to the road next week to face Texas on Thursday, October 15, at 7 p.m. CT in Austin, Texas. LSU will then travel to face Texas A&M on Sunday, October 18, at 2 p.m. CT.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following the team’s social media channels, @LSUsoccer, on Instagram, X and Facebook