Scott Seymour Joins LSU Women's Golf Coaching Staff

BATON ROUGE – Scott Seymour, who has served as the head golf coach of MidAmerica Nazarene for the past five years, has been named as an assistant coach for the LSU women’s golf team for the 2026-27 season joining head coach Garrett Runion and assistant coach Alexis Rather.

Starting up the men’s and women’s golf programs at the school, Seymour quickly established one of the premier programs in the Heart of American Conference. The Pioneers captured back-to-back conference championships in 2024 and 2025 and Seymour was named Heart of America Conference Coach of the year in three consecutive seasons (2023, 2024, 2025).

He guided his men’s team to three NAIA National Championship appearances with an eighth-place finish in 2024, a fifth place in 2025 and most recently, a sixth-place finish in 2026.

His players have earned numerous individual honors, including six NAIA All-America selections and 12 All-Conference selection. The two teams have combined for 15 team tournament wins.

Seymour was named GCAA Midwest Region Coach of the Year in both 2024 and 2025.

“I am excited to announce Scott Seymour will be joining the LSU Women’s Golf Staff this year,” said Coach Runion. “He comes highly recommended with great success as a college player and coach. One reason I thought Scott would be a good addition to our staff is his competitiveness and willingness to do whatever it takes to make our players and the program better. Also having been a head coach for both men and women, he sees things through a different lens that should help impact our program in a positive way.”

Seymour also served as the head men’s and women’s coach at Oklahoma Wesleyan. He led the Eagles to three conference titles, including a men’s title in 2017 and women’s titles in 2017 and 2018. He was named KCAC Coach of the Year on the men’s side in 2017 and on the women’s side in both 2017 and 2018.

Both programs advanced to the NAIA National Championship tournament in 2017, with the women’s team returning again in 2018. His team had a third-place finish at the 2019 NCCAA Women’s National Championship.

Seymour was a student-athlete at Oklahoma Wesleyan. He was named second team All-MCAC his sophomore and junior years, and then was named first team All-MCAC during his senior season. He finished in 13th place in his junior season in the NCCAA National Tournament.

Seymour and his wife, Bristol, have two daughters: Scottie and Macyn.