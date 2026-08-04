Football OT Seaton Named to Outland Trophy Watch List

BATON ROUGE – LSU offensive tackle Jordan Seaton, a second-team all-Big 12 selection last year, has been named to the 2026 preseason watch list for the Outland Trophy, the Football Writers Association of America announced on Tuesday.

The Outland Trophy is presented annually to college football’s most outstanding interior lineman. Former Tiger Glenn Dorsey won LSU’s only Outland Trophy in 2007.

Seaton, who enters his first season at LSU after transferring from Colorado, started 22 games in two years at left tackle with the Buffaloes. As a true freshman in 2024, Seaton started all 13 games for Colorado, helping Travis Hunter claim the Heisman Trophy that year.

A native of Washington D.C., Seaton was a five-star prospect at IMG Academy as a senior in high school.

Seaton and the Tigers open training camp on Wednesday as LSU begins preparations for the season-opener against Clemson on Saturday, Sept. 5 in Death Valley.