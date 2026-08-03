Football QB Leavitt Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

BATON ROUGE – LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt has been named to the preseason watch list for the 90th Maxwell Award, the Maxwell Football Club announced on Monday.

The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the outstanding player in college football. Past LSU winners of the Maxwell Award include Joe Burrow (2019) and Jayden Daniels (2023).

Leavitt, a junior from West Linn, Ore., is among 81 players, including 16 from the SEC, who have been selected to the preseason watch list.

Leavitt enters his first season at LSU after transferring from Arizona State, where he was a two-year starter for the Sun Devils. The Big 12 Freshman of the Year and second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2024, Leavitt has thrown for 4,652 yards and 36 TDs and rushed for 816 yards and 10 scores during his collegiate career.

As a redshirt freshman at Arizona State in 2024, Leavitt led the Sun Devils to an 11-3 record and a first round College Football Playoff appearance. He threw for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns in 2024 as Arizona State captured the Big 12 title with a win over Iowa State in the league’s championship game.

Leavitt started his collegiate career at Michigan State, appearing in four games as a true freshman in 2023.

Leavitt and the Tigers report to campus for the start of fall camp on Tuesday with the first practice taking place on Wednesday morning. LSU opens the Lane Kiffin ern on Saturday, Sept. 5 when the Tigers host Clemson at 6:30 p.m. in Death Valley.