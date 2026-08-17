Former Tiger Ida Hermannsdottir Signs With Hammarby, Continues Professional Career in Europe

BATON ROUGE, La. – Former LSU Soccer standout Ida Hermannsdottir has signed with Hammarby Fotboll through 2030, the Swedish club announced Monday, continuing her professional career in Europe.

Hermannsdottir, a four-year standout for the Tigers from Reykjavik, Iceland, joins Hammarby after establishing herself as one of the most accomplished offensive players in LSU Soccer history. The 24-year-old attacker joins the Swedish club immediately and will compete in the Damallsvenskan, Sweden’s top division.

She arrives at Hammarby following a successful run in Iceland, where she has continued to make an impact since concluding her LSU career.

The forward leaves FH from Hafnarfjörður after scoring 13 goals in the opening 15 rounds of the Icelandic league.

Hermannsdottir completed her LSU career in 2025 as one of the top offensive players in program history, finishing with 29 goals, 11 assists and 69 points in 85 career appearances, while logging 5,551 minutes. Her 29 career goals rank fifth in LSU history.

She saved her best season for last, recording 10 goals and a career-high seven assists for 27 points as a senior in 2025. Hermannsdottir started all 25 matches for the Tigers and helped LSU produce one of the most prolific offensive seasons in program history while making its historic run to the NCAA Sweet 16.

The Icelandic international earned Second Team All-SEC and United Soccer Coaches All-Southeast Region honors following her senior campaign. She also earned All-SEC recognition as a freshman in 2022 and third-team honors in 2024, making her a three-time All-SEC honoree during her LSU career.

Hermannsdottir made an immediate impact when she arrived in Baton Rouge in 2022, leading the Tigers with seven goals and 16 points as a freshman. She was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team and the Top Drawer Soccer All-Freshman Team.

As a junior in 2024, Hermannsdottir led LSU with eight goals and 16 points and earned third-team All-SEC and first-team All-Louisiana honors. During a September match against Louisiana-Lafayette, she scored twice in a span of just 13 seconds, establishing an LSU record for the fastest pair of goals scored by a Tiger.

Her senior season featured another record-setting accomplishment from the penalty spot. Hermannsdottir converted five penalty kicks in 2025, finishing her career 9-for-11 from the spot, which ranks second in LSU Soccer history.

Hermannsdottir's 2025 campaign was instrumental in LSU's historic postseason run. The Tigers finished 15-6-4 and advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time in program history. She finished the season with 10 goals, seven assists, 27 points and 30 shots on goal while helping LSU lead the SEC in goals scored.

A native of Reykjavik, Hermannsdottir also has experience with the Icelandic national team at the senior, U19 and U17 levels. Before arriving at LSU, she played professionally for Valur Reykjavik, helping the club win the Icelandic League title and Reykjavik Cup in 2021 as well as the Icelandic Women's Super Cup in 2022.

Hermannsdottir became the latest LSU Soccer alumna to continue her career at the professional level in Europe.

Stay up to date with all things LSU Soccer by following our team’s social media channels @LSUsoccer on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.