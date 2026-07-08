Angel Reese Named to Third Straight WNBA All-Star Roster

BATON ROUGE, La. - Former LSU women’s basketball star and current Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese has been named to the 2026 WNBA All-Star team, the organization announced Sunday.

Reese was selected as one of 12 reserve players by the league’s head coaches for the WNBA All-Star game that will take place on July 25 in Chicago. She is one of three players representing the Atlanta Dream.

This season, Reese leads the WNBA in rebounding this season with 11.8 rpg. The 6-4 forward is averaging career-highs in scoring (14.9 ppg) and steals (1.6 spg). Earlier this season, Reese became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 1,000 career rebounds, accomplishing the feat in 79 games, surpassing Tina Charles’ mark of 89 games.

Reese, who played at LSU from 2022 to 2024, helped lead the Tigers to two Elite 8 appearances, including her crucial role in LSU’s run to its first National Championship in 2023. In her first season, she led the SEC in both scoring (23.0 ppg) and rebounding (15.4 rpg), becoming just the fifth player in conference history to lead the league in both categories. She followed that up in her second and final season in Baton Rouge by leading the SEC in scoring (18.6 ppg) and rebounding (13.4 rpg) for the second season in a row.

Reese became the first player since Wendy Scholtens from Vanderbilt in 1989 and 1990 to lead the league in both stats over consecutive seasons.

LSU Participants In The WNBA All-Star Game (21 appearances)

Marie Ferdinand-Harris: 2002, 2003, 2005

Seimone Augustus: 2006, 2007, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018

Sylvia Fowles: 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2017, 2019, 2021

Angel Reese: 2024, 2025, 2026