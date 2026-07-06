Track & Field Signs Javelin Thrower Kyle Iorg Out of Portal

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU men’s track and field program signed thrower Kyle Iorg, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Monday.

Iorg will arrive in Baton Rouge after two seasons at Montana State.

The incoming junior arrives with a javelin throw personal best of 73.15 meters (240-0), which he recorded at the 2026 Bengal Invitational to finish second.

Iorg finished fourth this past season at the Big Sky Outdoor Championships with a throw of 65.27 meters (214-2). A season ago he finished third at the Big Sky meet with 63.82 meters (209-4).

He qualified for the NCAA West First Round both years of competing in college, finishing 15th this past season.

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