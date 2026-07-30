LSU Soccer Picked Fourth in 2026 SEC Preseason Coaches’ Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU Soccer has been selected tied for fourth in the 2026 Southeastern Conference Preseason Coaches’ Poll, the league announced Tuesday.

Vanderbilt was selected as the preseason favorite, followed by Arkansas and Georgia. LSU tied with Tennessee for fourth in the poll, which was voted on by the league’s 16 head coaches.

The SEC’s 34th season of women’s soccer begins on Wednesday, August 12. LSU will open the 2026 campaign on the road against Wake Forest, with kickoff set for 6 p.m. CT.

LSU Soccer is ready to kick off a new campaign following their most successful season in program history in 2025. LSU advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the first time ever last season, tied the program mark for most victories in a single season with a 15-6-4 overall record, made a run to the SEC Tournament Championship match and emerged back into the national rankings for the first time since 2021.

The Tigers return a veteran core from last season’s historic squad while welcoming an exciting group of young and talented newcomers as the program looks to build upon its recent success.

Head Coach Sian Hudson enters her seventh season at the helm of the Tigers in 2026. Under Hudson’s leadership, LSU has continued to elevate its national profile and is coming off a season that saw the program earn its highest finish in school history.

The Tigers 2026 schedule is highlighted by another exciting season inside the LSU Soccer Stadium, with nine home matches in Baton Rouge and three Friday night matchups.

LSU's home opener is set for Sunday, August 16 at 6 p.m. CT against Northwestern State. The squad will remain in Baton Rouge for back-to-back home matches against UCF on August 20 and Florida Gulf Coast on August 23.

Season tickets for the 2026 LSU Soccer season are now available, giving fans the opportunity to secure their seats and support the Tigers throughout the year. For more information on how to watch the Tigers this upcoming fall, click here.

2026 SEC Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches’ Poll