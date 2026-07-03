LSU Golfer Ryleigh Knaub Advances To Semis At Prestigious North-South Women’s Amateur

BATON ROUGE – LSU sophomore-to-be Ryleigh Knaub has scored three match play victories and is now onto the final day of the prestigious North-South Women’s Amateur at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Knaub advanced to the round of 32 after two rounds of stroke play earlier in the week and won her round of 32 match on Thursday.

Friday, playing in the North Division of this the 124 competition in this prestigious event, Knaub defeated Vidhi Lakhawala 2&1 as Knaub won the13th and 15th holes to get out of an even match. Knaub closed out the match on the17th hole. Lakhawala, who has signed with Wake Forest, is the No. 8 ranked player in the AJGA.

In the quarterfinals, Knaub faced Makayla Grubb, a sophomore-to-be at High Point. Knaub won two-of-the-first three holes to get a 2 Up lead before Grubb came back to win three holes and take a 1UP advantage at the turn.

But Knaub won the 10th, 11th and 12th holes to go from 1 Down to 2UP and made it 3UP with just four holes to play and Knaub clinched the 3&2 win shortly thereafter.

Now Saturday morning, Knaub will face the No. 1 qualifier and former North-South champ, Emilia Doran. If the name is familiar, she is an NCAA team champion with Wake Forest and currently serves as an on-course analyst for the Golf Channel, Sirius XM Radio and ESPN+.

The winner of that match will face the winner between Mary Miller and Jie-En Lin in the championship match later in the day.

LSU freshman-to-be Raegan Denton also qualified for match play in the event earlier in the week.