Robinson Named to 2026 Preseason All-SEC Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The 2026 campaign is approaching in Full Force as LSU Volleyball reports for fall camp Wednesday, and the Southeastern Conference recognized senior outside hitter Jurnee Robinson on the 2026 Preseason All-SEC Team for the third consecutive season.

For the second consecutive season, the SEC Coaches' Poll picked LSU to finish eighth in the conference after the Tigers totaled 116 points. Kentucky, the reigning SEC regular season and tournament champion, topped the poll with 218 points and nine first-place votes, followed by Texas with 216 points and six first-place votes. Defending national champion Texas A&M rounded out the top three with 191 points and the remaining first-place vote.

Robinson earned AVCA All-America Honorable Mention recognition last season and is a three-time AVCA All-Region and All-SEC selection. Robinson led the SEC in 2025 with 5.34 points per set and 4.84 kills per set. Entering the 2026 season, she is LSU's career leader with 5.09 points and 4.54 kills per set and ranks fourth in the rally-scoring era with 1,352 career kills.

The Tigers return 14 letterwinners from last season’s squad and welcome six newcomers. Other key returners include middle blockers Jessica Jones and Angelina Lee, who combined for 278 kills while hitting .300 and accounted for 81 percent of LSU's total blocks last season. LSU’s six newcomers, feature a pair of transfers in Samara Coleman, an outside hitter from TCU, and setter Martina Villani from Akron.

Following an exhibition match against UL Lafayette at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC), LSU opens the 2026 season with matches against Wake Forest and Incarnate Word on Aug. 28-29 at the PMAC. The Fighting Tigers begin SEC play at home against Alabama on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and the 2026 SEC Tournament is scheduled for Nov. 20-24, at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga.

Season tickets for the 2026 LSU Volleyball season are now available for purchase.

2026 SEC Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)

Place School Points 1. Kentucky (9) 218 2. Texas (6) 216 3. Texas A&M (1) 191 4. Florida 187 5. Tennessee 166 6. Georgia 144 7. Auburn 142 8. LSU 116 9. Missouri 111 10. Oklahoma 95 Vanderbilt 95 12. Ole Miss 67 13. Mississippi State 65 14. South Carolina 45 15. Alabama 37 16. Arkansas 25

2026 Volleyball Preseason All-SEC Team

Name, School Pos. Ht. Yr. Hometown Lauren Dreves, Auburn OH 6-1 Jr. Vancouver, Wash. Jordyn Byrd, Florida OH 6-4 R-Jr. Sarasota, Fla. Alec Rothe, Florida MB 6-3 Jr. Dublin, Ohio Bianna Muoneke, Georgia OH 6-0 Sr. Cypress, Texas Lizzie Carr, Kentucky MB 6-6 R-Sr. West Chester, Pa. Brooklyn Deleye, Kentucky OH 6-2 Sr. Topeka, Kan. Morgan Gaerte, Kentucky OH 6-3 Jr. Angola, Ind. Kassie O’Brien, Kentucky S 6-1 So. Katy, Texas Molly Tuozzo, Kentucky L 5-7 Sr. The Woodlands, Texas Jurnee Robinson, LSU OH 6-1 Sr. Simpsonville, S.C. Lindsey Mangelson, Mississippi St. OH 6-2 So. Fishers, Ind. Caroline Kerr, Tennessee S 5-11 R-Sr. Champaign, Ill. Cari Spears, Texas OH 6-3 So. Frisco, Texas Torrey Stafford, Texas OH 6-2 Sr. Torrance, Calif. Kyndal Stowers, Texas A&M OH 5-11 Jr. Denton, Texas

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