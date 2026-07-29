Robinson Named to 2026 Preseason All-SEC Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The 2026 campaign is approaching in Full Force as LSU Volleyball reports for fall camp Wednesday, and the Southeastern Conference recognized senior outside hitter Jurnee Robinson on the 2026 Preseason All-SEC Team for the third consecutive season.
For the second consecutive season, the SEC Coaches' Poll picked LSU to finish eighth in the conference after the Tigers totaled 116 points. Kentucky, the reigning SEC regular season and tournament champion, topped the poll with 218 points and nine first-place votes, followed by Texas with 216 points and six first-place votes. Defending national champion Texas A&M rounded out the top three with 191 points and the remaining first-place vote.
Robinson earned AVCA All-America Honorable Mention recognition last season and is a three-time AVCA All-Region and All-SEC selection. Robinson led the SEC in 2025 with 5.34 points per set and 4.84 kills per set. Entering the 2026 season, she is LSU's career leader with 5.09 points and 4.54 kills per set and ranks fourth in the rally-scoring era with 1,352 career kills.
The Tigers return 14 letterwinners from last season’s squad and welcome six newcomers. Other key returners include middle blockers Jessica Jones and Angelina Lee, who combined for 278 kills while hitting .300 and accounted for 81 percent of LSU's total blocks last season. LSU’s six newcomers, feature a pair of transfers in Samara Coleman, an outside hitter from TCU, and setter Martina Villani from Akron.
Following an exhibition match against UL Lafayette at 1 p.m. CT on Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC), LSU opens the 2026 season with matches against Wake Forest and Incarnate Word on Aug. 28-29 at the PMAC. The Fighting Tigers begin SEC play at home against Alabama on Wednesday, Sept. 23, and the 2026 SEC Tournament is scheduled for Nov. 20-24, at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Ga.
Season tickets for the 2026 LSU Volleyball season are now available for purchase.
2026 SEC Volleyball Preseason Coaches’ Poll
(First-Place Votes in Parentheses)
|
Place
|
School
|
Points
|
1.
|
Kentucky (9)
|
218
|
2.
|
Texas (6)
|
216
|
3.
|
Texas A&M (1)
|
191
|
4.
|
Florida
|
187
|
5.
|
Tennessee
|
166
|
6.
|
Georgia
|
144
|
7.
|
Auburn
|
142
|
8.
|
LSU
|
116
|
9.
|
Missouri
|
111
|
10.
|
Oklahoma
|
95
|
|
Vanderbilt
|
95
|
12.
|
Ole Miss
|
67
|
13.
|
Mississippi State
|
65
|
14.
|
South Carolina
|
45
|
15.
|
Alabama
|
37
|
16.
|
Arkansas
|
25
2026 Volleyball Preseason All-SEC Team
|
Name, School
|
Pos.
|
Ht.
|
Yr.
|
Hometown
|
Lauren Dreves, Auburn
|
OH
|
6-1
|
Jr.
|
Vancouver, Wash.
|
Jordyn Byrd, Florida
|
OH
|
6-4
|
R-Jr.
|
Sarasota, Fla.
|
Alec Rothe, Florida
|
MB
|
6-3
|
Jr.
|
Dublin, Ohio
|
Bianna Muoneke, Georgia
|
OH
|
6-0
|
Sr.
|
Cypress, Texas
|
Lizzie Carr, Kentucky
|
MB
|
6-6
|
R-Sr.
|
West Chester, Pa.
|
Brooklyn Deleye, Kentucky
|
OH
|
6-2
|
Sr.
|
Topeka, Kan.
|
Morgan Gaerte, Kentucky
|
OH
|
6-3
|
Jr.
|
Angola, Ind.
|
Kassie O’Brien, Kentucky
|
S
|
6-1
|
So.
|
Katy, Texas
|
Molly Tuozzo, Kentucky
|
L
|
5-7
|
Sr.
|
The Woodlands, Texas
|
Jurnee Robinson, LSU
|
OH
|
6-1
|
Sr.
|
Simpsonville, S.C.
|
Lindsey Mangelson, Mississippi St.
|
OH
|
6-2
|
So.
|
Fishers, Ind.
|
Caroline Kerr, Tennessee
|
S
|
5-11
|
R-Sr.
|
Champaign, Ill.
|
Cari Spears, Texas
|
OH
|
6-3
|
So.
|
Frisco, Texas
|
Torrey Stafford, Texas
|
OH
|
6-2
|
Sr.
|
Torrance, Calif.
|
Kyndal Stowers, Texas A&M
|
OH
|
5-11
|
Jr.
|
Denton, Texas
For the latest news and information on Tiger volleyball, visit www.lsusports.net/volleyball. Fans can follow the team on its social media outlets at www.facebook.com/lsuvolleyball and @lsuvolleyball on Instagram and X.