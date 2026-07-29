LSU Golfer Begins Play Thursday In Final 2026 LPGA Major In England

BATON ROUGE – Former LSU golfer Carla Tejedo, in her rookie season on the LPGA Tour, will tee off Thursday in the final LPGA major of the 2026 season, the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes in England.

For Tejedo, it will give her appearances in four of the five women’s majors on the LPGA Tour.

The native of Castellon de la Plana, Spain has had a good rookie campaign on the LPGA Tour with three top 25 finishes and earnings of $192K. The best finish in 13 starts (eight cuts made) for the 24-year-old was a T5 finish in the Fortinet Founders Cup.

Tejedo had to qualify for the championship on Monday and advanced with an eagle on the final hole that put her inside the number at 3-under par 69.

Tejedo was a part of 10 LSU team wins in her career for the Tigers and finished in the top 10 in the 2024 NCAA Championships, earning all-NCAA Championship honors.

Another LPGA member formerly of LSU, Ingrid Lindblad, as of mid-evening in England, still remained the first-alternate to play in the tournament after missing out in Monday qualifying by one shot after shooting a 2-under 70.

Tejedo will play in one of the last groups to go off the first tee at 9:10 a.m. CT. Television coverage is set for Thursday and Friday beginning at 3 a.m. CT through 7 a.m. on The Golf Channel when coverage moves to USA Network from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday coverage begins each day on USA at 6 a.m. and moves to NBC/Peacock beginning at 11 a.m. CT.

Dan Hicks, Cara Banks, Morgan Pressel and Paige Mackenzie will handle the NBC coverage.