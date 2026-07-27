Andrews, Jaquish Win 2026 AUSL Championship with Utah Talons

BATON ROUGE, La. – LSU greats Aliyah Andrews and Sahvanna Jaquish captured the 2026 Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL) Championship with the Utah Talons, who completed a 2-0 sweep of the Chicago Bandits in the best-of-three championship series at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.

Jaquish and the Talons secured their second consecutive AUSL title, finishing a perfect 4-0 across the last two championship series after sweeping the Bandits in both seasons. Andrews earned her first AUSL championship after joining the Talons prior to the 2026 campaign.

Utah opened the championship series with a 2-1 victory, highlighted by Jaquish's go-ahead sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. The Talons then clinched the title with a 6-1 win in Game 2. Andrews contributed a single, scored a run and recorded two putouts in the championship-clinching victory, while Jaquish capped the scoring with a solo home run in the seventh inning.

Andrews wrapped up the 2026 season batting .278 with 22 hits, 16 runs scored, two RBI and three stolen bases. Defensively, the outfielder posted a .968 fielding percentage with 30 putouts.

Jaquish finished the season hitting .247 with 19 hits, including four home runs, while scoring eight runs and driving in eight. The versatile infielder/catcher appeared at second base, third base and behind the plate, compiling a .982 fielding percentage with 63 putouts, 44 assists and just two errors. She also helped turn three double plays and threw out two runners attempting to steal.