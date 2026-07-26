Swimmer Lyn Shines at 2026 Commonwealth Games

GLASGOW, Scotland - LSU swimmer Sabrina Lyn earned her way to an eighth-place finish in the 100m breaststroke at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland on Sunday afternoon.

Representing her home country of Jamaica, Lyn clocked a time of 1:08.87 in the event final, good for eighth place. Angharad Evans of Scotland won the title on her home soil with a time of 1:06.07. Lyn became the first Jamaican swimmer to reach a final at the Games after recording a time of 1:08.43 in the semi-final. In the preliminary round, she finished with a time of 1:09.11.

Lyn has also been competing at the Games for Jamaica in the 50m butterfly, 4x100m mixed freestyle relay, and 100m butterfly. Still to come, Lyn will race in the 50m breaststroke and 4x100m mixed medley relay.

The Commonwealth Games is one of the world’s largest multi‑sport events, second only to the Olympics in scale. It brings together athletes from countries and territories within the Commonwealth of Nations. The event is held every four years, with its origins dating back to the British Empire Games in 1930.

Lyn is a rising senior for the Tigers, who is coming off a junior campaign in which she earned a B-Final finish in the 100-breast at the SEC Championships. In 2025, she qualified for the NCAA Championships and competed in the 200-free relay, 200-medley relay, 400-free relay, and 400-medley relay. Additionally, Lyn is an Olympian who raced in the 50m freestyle at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

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