LSU Track & Field Signs Three-Time NCAA Champion, Nine-Time SEC Champion JaMeesia Ford

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU women’s track and field program signed sprinter JaMeesia Ford, Head Coach Dennis Shaver announced on Sunday.

Ford will arrive to Baton Rouge having spent three seasons with the South Carolina Gamecocks. During her time with South Carolina, she racked up three NCAA titles, nine SEC titles, 15 All-American honors and much more.

During the 2025 season she earned the SEC Commissioner’s Trophy at the SEC Outdoor Championships. Ford competed in the 100 meter, 200 meter, 4x100-meter relay and 4x400-meter relay and won gold in all four, earning 25 total points for her team. Later that season she clocked a personal best of 10.87 seconds in the 100m and 21.98 seconds in the 200m at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

Her NCAA title wins came from the 2025 outdoor 200m and the 2024 indoor 200m and 4x400. In addition to the SEC titles she claimed at the 2025 outdoor meet, she also won the 2025 indoor 200m and 2024 indoor 200m and 4x400.

Ford is a 12-time watch-list member for The Bowerman and finished a semifinalist in 2025. She has also been a three-time USTFCCCA Southeast Regional Track Athlete of the Year (2025, 2024 x2).

Her astounding list of personal-best times goes as 7.24 seconds (60m), 10.87 seconds (100m), 21.98 seconds (200m), 35.83 seconds (300m), and 50.25 seconds (400m).

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