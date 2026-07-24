Preseason SEC Football Media Poll, All-SEC Teams Announced

|SEC CHAMPION
|VOTES RECEIVED
|Georgia
|88
|Texas
|57
|Ole Miss
|6
|Texas A&M
|5
|Alabama
|3
|Oklahoma
|2
|LSU
|2
|Kentucky
|1
|PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
|1
|Georgia
|2,519
|2
|Texas
|2,449
|3
|Ole Miss
|2,004
|4
|Texas A&M
|1,967
|5
|LSU
|1,961
|6
|Alabama
|1,930
|7
|Oklahoma
|1,914
|8
|Tennessee
|1,320
|9
|Florida
|1,217
|10
|Missouri
|1,105
|11
|South Carolina
|956
|12
|Auburn
|936
|13
|Vanderbilt
|751
|14
|Kentucky
|546
|15
|Mississippi State
|467
|16
|Arkansas
|262
2026 Preseason Media Days All-SEC Teams
|OFFENSE
|First Team
|Quarterback
|Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss
|Running Back
|Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss
|Running Back
|Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
|Wide Receiver
|Cam Coleman, Texas
|Wide Receiver
|Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama
|Tight End
|Trey'Dez Green, LSU
|Offensive Guard/Tackle
|Trevor Goosby, Texas
|Offensive Guard/Tackle
|Cayden Green, Missouri
|Offensive Guard/Tackle
|Jordan Seaton, LSU
|Offensive Guard/Tackle
|Earnest Greene III, Georgia
|Center
|Drew Bobo, Georgia
|All-Purpose
|Mario Craver, Texas A&M
|Second Team
|Quarterback
|Arch Manning, Texas
|Running Back
|Jadan Baugh, Florida
|Running Back
|Nate Frazier, Georgia
|Wide Receiver
|Mario Craver, Texas A&M
|Wide Receiver
|Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma
|Tight End
|Lawson Luckie, Georgia
|Offensive Guard/Tackle
|Dontrell Glover, Georgia
|Offensive Guard/Tackle
|Michael Fasusi, Oklahoma
|Offensive Guard/Tackle
|Michael Carroll, Alabama
|Offensive Guard/Tackle
|Lance Heard, Kentucky
|Center
|Mark Nabou Jr., Texas A&M
|All-Purpose
|Ryan Niblett, Texas
|Third Team
|Quarterback
|Gunner Stockton, Georgia
|Running Back
|DeSean Bishop, Tennessee
|Running Back
|Hollywood Smothers, Texas
|Wide Receiver
|Ryan Wingo, Texas
|Wide Receiver
|Nyck Harbor, South Carolina
|Tight End
|Willie Rodriguez, Kentucky
|Offensive Guard/Tackle
|David Sanders Jr., Tennessee
|Offensive Guard/Tackle
|Patrick Kutas, Ole Miss
|Offensive Guard/Tackle
|Brandon Baker, Texas
|Offensive Guard/Tackle
|Wendell Moe Jr., Tennessee
|Center
|Braelin Moore, LSU
|All-Purpose
|Jadan Baugh, Florida
* - Indicates a tie not broken
|DEFENSE
|First Team
|Defensive Line
|Colin Simmons, Texas
|Defensive Line
|Will Echoles, Ole Miss
|Defensive Line
|Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
|Defensive Line
|Princewill Umanmielen, LSU
|Linebacker
|Whit Weeks, LSU
|Linebacker
|Xavier Atkins, Auburn
|Linebacker
|Rasheem Biles, Texas
|Defensive Back
|KJ Bolden, Georgia
|Defensive Back
|Zabien Brown, Alabama
|Defensive Back
|Bray Hubbard, Alabama
|Defensive Back
|Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia
|Second Team
|Defensive Line
|David Stone, Oklahoma
|Defensive Line
|Elijah Griffin, Georgia
|Defensive Line
|Taylor Wein, Oklahoma
|Defensive Line
|Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas
|Linebacker
|Raylen Wilson, Georgia
|Linebacker
|Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
|Linebacker
|Kip Lewis, Oklahoma
|Defensive Back
|Kelley Jones, Mississippi State
|Defensive Back
|DJ Pickett, LSU
|Defensive Back
|Ty Benefield, LSU
|Defensive Back
|Eli Bowen, Oklahoma *
|Defensive Back
|Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma *
|Third Team
|Defensive Line
|Kam Franklin, Ole Miss
|Defensive Line
|DJ Hicks, Texas A&M
|Defensive Line
|Gabe Harris, Georgia
|Defensive Line
|Jayden Woods, Florida
|Linebacker
|Arion Carter, Tennessee
|Linebacker
|TJ Dottery, LSU
|Linebacker
|Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama
|Defensive Back
|Keon Sabb, Alabama
|Defensive Back
|Champ Anthony, Auburn
|Defensive Back
|Khalil Barnes, Georgia
|Defensive Back
|Jelani McDonald, Texas
|SPECIALISTS
|First Team
|Placekicker
|Tate Sandell, Oklahoma
|Punter
|Grant Chadwick, LSU
|Return Specialist
|Ryan Niblett, Texas
|Kickoff Specialist
|Tate Sandell, Oklahoma
|Long Snapper
|Ben Anderson, Oklahoma
|Second Team
|Placekicker
|Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
|Punter
|Grayson Miller, Oklahoma
|Return Specialist
|Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma
|Kickoff Specialist
|Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
|Long Snapper
|Trey Dubuc, Texas
|Third Team
|Placekicker
|Alex McPherson, Auburn
|Punter
|Ethan Pulliam, Mississippi State
|Return Specialist
|Vernell Brown III, Florida
|Kickoff Specialist
|Terry Bussey, Texas A&M
|Long Snapper
|Brett Le Blanc, Missouri