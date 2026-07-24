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Preseason SEC Football Media Poll, All-SEC Teams AnnouncedPreseason SEC Football Media Poll, All-SEC Teams Announced

Preseason SEC Football Media Poll, All-SEC Teams Announced

SEC CHAMPION VOTES RECEIVED
  Georgia 88
  Texas 57
  Ole Miss 6
  Texas A&M 5
  Alabama 3
  Oklahoma 2
  LSU 2
  Kentucky 1
PREDICTED ORDER OF FINISH
1 Georgia 2,519
2 Texas 2,449
3 Ole Miss 2,004
4 Texas A&M 1,967
5 LSU 1,961
6 Alabama 1,930
7 Oklahoma 1,914
8 Tennessee 1,320
9 Florida 1,217
10 Missouri 1,105
11 South Carolina 956
12 Auburn 936
13 Vanderbilt 751
14 Kentucky 546
15 Mississippi State 467
16 Arkansas 262

2026 Preseason Media Days All-SEC Teams

OFFENSE  
First Team
Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss
Running Back Kewan Lacy, Ole Miss
Running Back Ahmad Hardy, Missouri
Wide Receiver Cam Coleman, Texas
Wide Receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams, Alabama
Tight End Trey'Dez Green, LSU
Offensive Guard/Tackle Trevor Goosby, Texas
Offensive Guard/Tackle Cayden Green, Missouri
Offensive Guard/Tackle Jordan Seaton, LSU
Offensive Guard/Tackle Earnest Greene III, Georgia
Center Drew Bobo, Georgia
All-Purpose Mario Craver, Texas A&M
Second Team
Quarterback Arch Manning, Texas
Running Back Jadan Baugh, Florida
Running Back Nate Frazier, Georgia
Wide Receiver Mario Craver, Texas A&M
Wide Receiver Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma
Tight End Lawson Luckie, Georgia
Offensive Guard/Tackle Dontrell Glover, Georgia
Offensive Guard/Tackle Michael Fasusi, Oklahoma
Offensive Guard/Tackle Michael Carroll, Alabama
Offensive Guard/Tackle Lance Heard, Kentucky
Center Mark Nabou Jr., Texas A&M
All-Purpose Ryan Niblett, Texas
Third Team
Quarterback Gunner Stockton, Georgia
Running Back DeSean Bishop, Tennessee
Running Back Hollywood Smothers, Texas
Wide Receiver Ryan Wingo, Texas
Wide Receiver Nyck Harbor, South Carolina
Tight End Willie Rodriguez, Kentucky
Offensive Guard/Tackle David Sanders Jr., Tennessee
Offensive Guard/Tackle Patrick Kutas, Ole Miss
Offensive Guard/Tackle Brandon Baker, Texas
Offensive Guard/Tackle Wendell Moe Jr., Tennessee
Center Braelin Moore, LSU
All-Purpose Jadan Baugh, Florida

* - Indicates a tie not broken

DEFENSE  
First Team
Defensive Line Colin Simmons, Texas
Defensive Line Will Echoles, Ole Miss
Defensive Line Dylan Stewart, South Carolina
Defensive Line Princewill Umanmielen, LSU
Linebacker Whit Weeks, LSU
Linebacker Xavier Atkins, Auburn
Linebacker Rasheem Biles, Texas
Defensive Back KJ Bolden, Georgia
Defensive Back Zabien Brown, Alabama
Defensive Back Bray Hubbard, Alabama
Defensive Back Ellis Robinson IV, Georgia
Second Team
Defensive Line David Stone, Oklahoma
Defensive Line Elijah Griffin, Georgia
Defensive Line Taylor Wein, Oklahoma
Defensive Line Quincy Rhodes Jr., Arkansas
Linebacker Raylen Wilson, Georgia
Linebacker Suntarine Perkins, Ole Miss
Linebacker Kip Lewis, Oklahoma
Defensive Back Kelley Jones, Mississippi State
Defensive Back DJ Pickett, LSU
Defensive Back Ty Benefield, LSU
Defensive Back Eli Bowen, Oklahoma *
Defensive Back Peyton Bowen, Oklahoma *
Third Team
Defensive Line Kam Franklin, Ole Miss
Defensive Line DJ Hicks, Texas A&M
Defensive Line Gabe Harris, Georgia
Defensive Line Jayden Woods, Florida
Linebacker Arion Carter, Tennessee
Linebacker TJ Dottery, LSU
Linebacker Yhonzae Pierre, Alabama
Defensive Back Keon Sabb, Alabama
Defensive Back Champ Anthony, Auburn
Defensive Back Khalil Barnes, Georgia
Defensive Back Jelani McDonald, Texas
SPECIALISTS
First Team
Placekicker Tate Sandell, Oklahoma
Punter Grant Chadwick, LSU
Return Specialist Ryan Niblett, Texas
Kickoff Specialist Tate Sandell, Oklahoma
Long Snapper Ben Anderson, Oklahoma
Second Team
Placekicker Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
Punter Grayson Miller, Oklahoma
Return Specialist Isaiah Sategna III, Oklahoma
Kickoff Specialist Lucas Carneiro, Ole Miss
Long Snapper Trey Dubuc, Texas
Third Team
Placekicker Alex McPherson, Auburn
Punter Ethan Pulliam, Mississippi State
Return Specialist Vernell Brown III, Florida
Kickoff Specialist Terry Bussey, Texas A&M
Long Snapper Brett Le Blanc, Missouri