NILSU Max to Host LSU Football 'Meet the Team' Event on Aug. 8

BATON ROUGE – Fans will have an opportunity to meet head coach Lane Kiffin, his staff and the entire football team on Saturday, August 8, as NILSU MAX will host a meet and greet at the LSU Indoor Football Facility.



Tickets for the event can be purchased at www.nilsumaxevents.com/meettheteam. Those purchasing VIP tickets will be admitted at 2 p.m. CT followed by general admission entry at 2:30.



General Admission is $30 for adults and $10 for children 5-and-under and includes entry into the event along with a commemorative poster.



Fans may purchase a VIP ticket for $100 and includes early access to the event, a picture with Coach Kiffin, and a commemorative poster. Those fans purchasing a VIP ticket will have special access to the entry line starting at 2 p.m. VIP ticket holders are encouraged to arrive early to ensure they are able to maximize their time before general admission ticket holders are admitted at 2:30.



Fans will be permitted to bring one item for autographs. A commemorative poster will also be provided to all fans taking part in the event.



Those fans registering for the event will receive email correspondence with additional event details, their digital ticket and parking information.



The meet and greet concludes at 4 p.m.